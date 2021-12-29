Who is Taylor Giavasis? More about YouTuber Nash Grier’s fiancée as couple expect a second child

Former Vine creator-turned YouTuber/actor Nash Grier has announced his second pregnancy with fiancé Taylor Giavasis. The couple already have a 2-year-old son Malakai. The announcement came through their Instagram accounts about a week ago. The two have been engaged since March 2019.

Grier recently posted a video on his Instagram account revealing that the couple will have a baby girl. They looked delighted to hear the news, especially Giavasis, who has been working continuously on destigmatizing female body imperfections.

Who is Taylor Giavasis?

A 24-year-old social media personality, Giavasis, is best known for her photography project. She started posting explicit self-portraits to inspire others to embrace their imperfections.

The photographer turned influencer started a project called "The Naked Diaries" in 2015. An Instagram account with the same name posts risque and untouched pictures of people worldwide with their stories. The account has 263,000 followers. The body-positivity influencer keeps posting positive quotations on her social media.

Exploring Taylor Giavasis and Nash Grier's relationship

Grier and Giavasis first met at "Paris Fashion Week" and later started dating in 2015. The couple were last spotted at multiple social events like the Teen Choice Awards in California in 2016. After a steady relationship, the two got engaged in March 2019 and had their first child, Malakai, in September of the same year.

The couple is currently pregnant with a baby girl. They received the news over the phone and recorded the moment. The video was shared on Grier's Instagram account with the caption "Woke up to THE BEST gift today."

The internet is filling their comments section with thousands of well-wishes.

Celebratory wishes on the announcement (Image via Nash Grier/Instagram)

Celebratory wishes on the announcement (Image via Nash Grier/Instagram)

Celebratory wishes on the announcement (Image via Nash Grier/Instagram)

Taylor Giavasis' mother, Nikki Giavasis, an internet celebrity, expressed her joy in an Instagram post congratulating the couple.

She wrote:

"Beyond excited to hear the big news today that Nash and Taylor are having a baby girl! The best bday news today! We love you so much! Cannot wait to see my beautiful grandbaby girl! Most beautiful blessing! Grateful beyond words! Definitely count me in again for the doula for the birth team! Malakai is going to be the best big brother ever!"

Also Read Article Continues below

Giavasis is speculated to be in their second trimester at the moment.

Edited by Srijan Sen