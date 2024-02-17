Who was Taylor Tomlinson engaged to? Net worth and upcoming shows explored

American comedian Taylor Tomlinson's third Netflix special Have It All was released on the platform on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. In the special, Tomlinson discusses her thoughts on life, love, and a lot more. The stand-up comedian, whose net worth is $8 million, according to Forbes, is also going on tour in the US in the upcoming weeks.

Taylor, who is inspired by comedians like Brian Regan and Maria Bamford, got into comedy after she finished college at the California Polytechnic State University. She has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and gained fame after appearing on NBC's Last Comic Standing and Comedy Central shows.

While Tomlinson is open about her life in her comedy shows, she keeps her love life and personal life private. That was why fans were shocked when they found out that she was dating fellow comedian Sam Morill. The couple began dating in 2019 before getting engaged the same year. However, after being engaged from 2019 to 2022, the couple broke up.

Taylor Tomlinson's engagement and mental health issues

Taylor Tomlinson and comedian Sam Morril were engaged from 2019 to 2022 after they began dating in 2019. However, they broke up in 2022 but Tomlinson still spoke about being connected to Tom on a few talk shows.

While the couple broke up, Tomlinson has included some bits of her own experiences and relationship lessons in her stand-up routines. She has also discussed how she dealt with depression and panic attacks in her shows.

In her book Look at You, she wrote about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She has been open about her mental health struggles during her routines, in her book, and even in her public appearances. Fans believe that is what makes her relatable and funny.

What is Taylor Tomlinson's net worth in 2024?

Tomlinson hosts a late-night show called After Midnight (Image via CBS)

As of 2024, Taylor has a net worth of $8 million, as reported by Forbes. Most of her money comes from hosting CBS's late-night show After Midnight, which pays her around $3 million annually. Tomlinson also has a $9 million three-year deal with CBS for hosting the show.

Taylor made it big when she appeared on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup in 2018. She is known for her stand-up acts and can reportedly get paid around $15,000 per show.

Taylor Tomlinson's upcoming live shows: Dates and locations

Taylor Tomlinson's third Netflix special, Have It All, dropped on February 13, 2024, where she spoke about life, love, and several other things. Her other specials include Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) and a TV special Look at You (2022). Tomlinson also hosts the CBS revival of @midnight on Comedy Central. This show, After Midnight, began airing on January 17, 2024.

Taylor Tomlinson also has a few upcoming tour dates and has already performed in San Diego on February 16, 2024. This will be followed by a set on Saturday, February 17, 2024, in the same city.

The other tour dates are:

March 1 and 2, 2024, in Sacramento

March 8 and 9, 2024, in Brea

April 19 and20, 2024 in Las Vegas

June 7 and 8, 2024 in Las Vegas

Final thoughts

The comic in Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Image via Netflix)

With Tomlinson's growing fame, her fans are excited to see what she does next. They believe that her jokes are easily relatable, making it refreshing for them to laugh at. Fans can catch Taylor's previous work on different platforms, like her Netflix gigs and appearances on top TV shows.

