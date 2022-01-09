Who was Teddy Balkind? Tributes pour in as high school hockey player dies in ice skate tragedy

High school ice hockey player Teddy Balkind passed away after suffering an injury during a game, a tragedy that school officials dubbed "unimaginable."

The incident happened during a junior varsity game on January 6, 2022, at Brunswick School, Connecticut. The visiting team came from St. Luke's in New Canaan.

Teddy Balkind was playing against the Brunswick School when he was injured. In the stands, his father watched as another player sped towards him and collided with him as he lay on the ice.

The skate of that player cut the Balkind's neck, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital in the middle of the game, said school and police officials.

A day after his death, tributes started pouring in for the late player.

Who was Teddy Balkind?

Teddy Balkind was a 10th-grade student at St. Luke's School. He was known to be an excellent ice hockey player. As per his Instagram handle, Balkind was also a passionate mountain biker, occasionally sharing his pictures with his friends.

On January 7, 2022, a day after Teddy Balkind passed away, St. Luke School's staff and students organized a vigil for the departed soul.

The school authorities released an official statement remembering Balkind post the ice hockey match tragedy, calling him a "precious young man."

"Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community."

How did Twitter react to Teddy Balkind's demise

Twitterati quickly reacted to the high school tragedy and remembered Balkind with the utmost respect. The National Hockey League paid homage to Balkind, dubbing him as a "member of the hockey family gone too soon."

On January 6, after Balkind was injured in the ice hockey rink, the game was immediately stopped, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Head of Greenwich Police Department Marc Zuccerella said that Balkind did not survive the operation and passed away at the hospital.

