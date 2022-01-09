×
Who was Teddy Balkind? Tributes pour in as high school hockey player dies in ice skate tragedy

Teddy Balkind passed away due to an ice hockey injury on January 6 (Image via Facebook/ Camp Awosting)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Jan 09, 2022 04:18 PM IST
High school ice hockey player Teddy Balkind passed away after suffering an injury during a game, a tragedy that school officials dubbed "unimaginable."

The incident happened during a junior varsity game on January 6, 2022, at Brunswick School, Connecticut. The visiting team came from St. Luke's in New Canaan.

Teddy Balkind was playing against the Brunswick School when he was injured. In the stands, his father watched as another player sped towards him and collided with him as he lay on the ice.

The skate of that player cut the Balkind's neck, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital in the middle of the game, said school and police officials.

A day after his death, tributes started pouring in for the late player.

Who was Teddy Balkind?

Teddy Balkind was a 10th-grade student at St. Luke's School. He was known to be an excellent ice hockey player. As per his Instagram handle, Balkind was also a passionate mountain biker, occasionally sharing his pictures with his friends.

On January 7, 2022, a day after Teddy Balkind passed away, St. Luke School's staff and students organized a vigil for the departed soul.

The school authorities released an official statement remembering Balkind post the ice hockey match tragedy, calling him a "precious young man."

"Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families. St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community."

How did Twitter react to Teddy Balkind's demise

Twitterati quickly reacted to the high school tragedy and remembered Balkind with the utmost respect. The National Hockey League paid homage to Balkind, dubbing him as a "member of the hockey family gone too soon."

The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/qXQp6yQxZc
I won’t lie. I cried when they had the moment of silence for the kid who died Thursday playing hockey. His neck was cut by a skate in a collision. Teddy Balkind. Crying now too.
Heaven has another young hockey player. Prayers for Teddy Balkind. twitter.com/shattdeuces/st… https://t.co/rQwS4JLe2A
Thinking about Teddy Balkind. Sending love and prayers to his family, teammates, friends and hockey community. So heartbreaking. #sticksoutforTeddy #TeddyBalkind #nhl https://t.co/LmaScfvcxa
A life taken far too soon. I am heartbroken for this family 😢#TeddyBalkind #hockeyfamily #sticksoutforTeddy twitter.com/nhldotcom/stat…
SO VERY VERY SAD - Condolences to the Balkind Family, his Teammates and friends - The MFHL mourns with you - CHERISH the wonderful memories of Teddy you will all have - may they be a blessing and provide you with strength during this terrible time of loss- bardown.com/the-hockey-com…
Sticks out for Teddy Balkind! 🙏 ❤ https://t.co/2ksdrb8IE0
#sticksoutforTeddy 💛🖤 https://t.co/uSnG3R5YBG
Traveling with GGN Jr’s team this weekend but want to take a moment to recognize the loss of Teddy Balkind. An unspeakable tragedy. Our sincere heartfelt condolences to all involved. #sticksoutforteddy https://t.co/H5puZIW820
God no. Taken way to early. Sending all the love and condolences to the family, teammates and loved ones of Teddy 😢❤️ #SticksOutForTeddyI also pray there is counseling available for those who need help getting through this tragedy 🙏 https://t.co/Ik7ZjLSp7T
My condolences to the Balkin family. My older son played hockey on teams at the New Canaan Winter Club with Teddy. He was a kind boy with a great sense of humor from a wonderful family #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/zMaVjCM3O4
Massachusetts Hockey would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Town of New Canaan and St. Luke's community after the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a Sophomore player for the St. Luke's Prep hockey team. #SticksOutForTeddy https://t.co/uPKXhcQHNr
My 1st tweet in ages. Heartache. No words. Lots of tears. The hockey community near and far is family. We lost a family member. Prayers for the family, teammates, communities, and all connected to such a tragedy just over an hour away. Our family has #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/ywYJe3YoJ5
The beauty and brilliance of HS sports is the purity and what is does for our children. It’s what binds so many of us together even when we don’t know each other #sticksoutforTeddy https://t.co/KPHEEVofRk

On January 6, after Balkind was injured in the ice hockey rink, the game was immediately stopped, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Head of Greenwich Police Department Marc Zuccerella said that Balkind did not survive the operation and passed away at the hospital.

