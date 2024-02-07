Who is Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel? Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she didn’t know she was pregnant with first child

Bryce Dallas Howard, the American actress and director opened up about her pregnancy with her first child, named Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel. She admitted that she had no idea that she was expecting a child while she was filming Spider-Man 3.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of depression and kidnapping.

Theodore is the son of Bryce and her husband Seth Gabel, who is an American actor.

On Monday, February 5, 2024, the 42-year-old went on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new movie Argylle, as per People. While she was looking back at filming the popular comic-book film, she said,

"Oh my gosh, didn’t know it at the time but I was pregnant. And ironically my son is blonde. He’s almost seventeen years old, so this is almost seventeen years ago."

The couple also have a daughter together named Beatrice Jean, 12, as per Fox News.

Bryce Dallas Howard 'didn't know' she was pregnant with son Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel while making Spider-Man 3

Bryce Dallas Howard made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday to talk about her movie Argylle, which premiered in theaters on February 2, 2024. It is a spy action comedy film directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, and written by Jason Fuchs.

During the show, Barrymore suggested playing a game for the Behind The Scenes segment with guests. She asks the guest, here Bryce Dallas Howard, about various movies they have starred in and the actor gives a small peak behind the curtain or an experience they had while filming the particular film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

When Howard was asked about Spider-Man 3, she revealed she did not know at the time but she was pregnant with her first child Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel. She played Gwen Stacy in the 2007 film, which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular superhero.

Theodore is a 17-year-old actor and writer known for his roles in Solemates and Jurrasic World. The son of Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel was born in Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2007. He is the grandson of actor-director Ron Howard, and writer Cheryl Alley, through his mother's side. The actor's great-grandparents are Rance Howard and Jean Speegle Howard.

Gabel is also the great-nephew of Apollo 13 actor Clint Howard and nephew of Bryce's three siblings Paige Howard, Jocelyn Howard, and Reed Howard, as per IMDb.

On this week's exclusive with People, Bryce Dallas Howard opened up about her family and her past. She explained how bringing her eldest son home from the hospital triggered traumatic kidnapping threats from her childhood. Back in 1992, the family discovered that their phones were tapped and suspicious vehicles were monitoring their home so they "had to move multiple times."

The Village actress said that in 2007, "it was a weird time for young women in the business. The relationship with paparazzi and all of that was incredibly fraught for so many people." She added,

"From a protective place after I had my son I withdrew a lot. I was actually scared. I didn't want to risk potentially triggering something that would mean a different life for my kids. I also grew up in a situation where there were some real security (concerns) and that's scary as a parent."

As per People, Bryce Dallas Howard was also coping with postpartum depression at the time. The couple does not share many images of their children except on their birthdays. Theodore Norman Howard-Gabel turns 17 later this month.