Who is Tiarah Blanco? Brody Jenner's fiance once competed on The Challenge

The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros alum Tiarah Blanco recently got engaged to her partner Brody Jenner. The former, a professional surfer, had announced her pregnancy with Jenner from The Hills in January. The couple recently threw a baby shower on Saturday, June 17, 2023, where Jenner surprised Blanco with a proposal and she said yes.

The two were joined by close friends and family including Jenner’s mother Caitlyn Jenner as Brody got down on one knee and asked Tiarah to marry him. As mentioned earlier, she said yes to him.

Tiarah has appeared on ABC’s Ultimate Surfer which aired in August 2021 as they competed for $100,000 and WSL Championship Tour.

Meet The Challenge alum Tiarah Blanco as she gets engaged to Brody Jenner

The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros alum Tiarah Blanco was born in Puerto Rico in 1997 and is Filipino-American, and has spent some time living in Hawaii. She moved to America when she was three years old as her father was in the military. Her family began living in San Clemente, California, eventually.

Since her father was mainly stationed at a coastguard position and her family was always around water, Tiarah started surfing at a young age. While The Challenge alum started swimming when she was three, she started pursuing it as a career when she was 12 and competed for the first time in 2012.

In 2014, she won the Under 18 National Scholastic Surfing Association Southwest Women’s and Surfing Prime America’s Women’s competition. The same year, she placed third during World Juniors for the USA and was also the International Surfing Association World Games Gold Medalist and the ISA World Jr. Games Silver Medalist.

In 2017, when she was only 19, she competed on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. The show saw professional athletes like herself compete to raise $50,000 for a charity of their choice. During the show, she competed to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and raised a total of $1000, but was eliminated in episode 4 of the spin-off series.

Four years later, she competed in ABC’s The Ulitmate Surfer where 14 surfers competed to win $100,000 and a chance to compete in WSL Championship Tour.

The Challenge alum is the co-founder of Dear Self, a skincare line that she launched alongside her sister Aja Blanco. Blanco has been vegan since 2013 and opened up about the same during a conversation with Men’s Journal.

She said that her mother has been a strict vegetarian for ethical reasons since she was 12. The surfer added that while her mother didn't force a vegetarian diet it was the food she would cook at home. She noted that as a result of this, they all "just ate vegetarian together."

Tiarah and The Hills alum Brody Jenner announced their relationship in May 2022 after months-long speculations of their relationship. The two rang in the new year by announcing their pregnancy on January 1, 2023, as they shared a video of their first ultrasound appointment.

Soon after that, they revealed that they were going to have a baby girl, and a few months later, on Friday, they had a baby shower. However, the celebration only doubled when Brody Jenner got down on one knee and popped the question.

The Challenge aired another spin-off earlier this year World Championship which aired on Paramount+ on March 8, 2023.

