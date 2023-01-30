Who is Tiffany Miller? Male Google exec sues tech giant for firing him after he rejected female boss' advances

In a turn of events amidst the ongoing mass layoff, an ex-Google executive has sued the tech giant for firing him after complaining about Tiffany Miller. The executive alleged that Miller, a high-ranking employee at Google, had harassed him.

The suit was filed by 48-year-old Ryan Olohan, who is a father to seven kids. In his suit, he mentioned that Tiffany Miller is one of Google's top executives, and she harassed Ryan in 2019 at a company gathering that took place at the restaurant Fig & Olive.

As he spoke about the incident, Olohan said that Tiffany Miller had gr*ped him at the party and complimented his physique. However, she also said that Olohan's marriage "lacks spice."

Ryan added that when the incident took place, everyone was drunk and he didn't think it was the right time to complain about the incident. He noted that when he spoke to his colleagues and told them that Miller was drunk, they brushed him off and said that it was just "Tiffany being Tiffany."

When the party took place, Ryan was promoted to the managing director of food, beverages, and restaurants. He also joined a new management team in which Tiffany was also included.

Tiffany Miller has been working with Google for 20 years

Tiffany Miller, accused by Olohan in his lawsuit, is a Director and handles Agency Partnerships at Google. Earlier, she was the Director of Programmatic Media for Consumer, Government, and Entertainment at Google.

Prior to that, Miller, who began working at the company as the Account Lead, was Google's head of Industry and Travel. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working with Google for just a little over 20 years now.

Miller's LinkedIn profile also says that she is currently overseeing the growth of Google data stack for the Telecom vertical.

Her LinkedIn profile also shows that Miller studied International Economics and Economics at the University of Oregon between 1994 and 1998.

However, information about her personal life hasn't been made available as of writing this article.

What does Ryan Olohan's lawsuit against Miller allege?

Speaking about the series of events, Olohan stated in his lawsuit that after the party, he complained about the incident to the HR department the week after it happened. However, he said that nothing happened.

The lawsuit also states that the HR representative openly admitted that if the complaint was "in reverse," a female accusing a white male of harassment, action would have been taken. The representative said that had it been the case, the issue would have certainly escalated.

Following this, Tiffany Miller began criticizing Olohan for complaining about the incident to HR. In response to the complaint, Miller also reported Olohan to HR for "microaggressions," per the lawsuit.

Tiffany Miller also began retaliating against Ryan, and in December 2021, at an event hosted by Google, the former got drunk and began saying a few things to Ryan. The lawsuit stated that all this soon turned into a ruckus, and it was so bad that colleagues had to take Miller to a different corner of the event.

Miller later apologized to Olohan for her behavior. The lawsuit mentioned that while Google was aware that Miller's continued harassment of Olohan stemmed from his rejection of her s*xual advances, the company once again took no action against it.

Meanwhile, after the 2021 event, there was another event where there was a karaoke bar where Tiffany Miller was already drunk by the time Olohan arrived. She made comments about him and even said that she knew that he "prefers Asian" women over white women since she knew that Ryan's wife was Asian.

Later, Olohan began getting too much pressure from his supervisors to increase the number of females in the team since there were too many white guys in his management team. In July, the company encouraged him to fire a male employee so there would be space for another female employee in his team.

However, the following month, Google fired Olohan over a video conference call. During the call, he was told by the Google Employee Investigations team that he was being fired "because he was not inclusive," as stated in the lawsuit,

The lawsuit also stated that Olohan asked why he was non-inclusive. To this, the Google team stated "he was showing favoritism towards high-performing employees." The team also told him that he was also "commenting on some employees' walking pace."

A spokesman for Tiffany has denied the accusations against her. In a statement to The Post, the spokesman said:

"This lawsuit is a fictional account of events filled with numerous falsehoods, fabricated by a disgruntled ex-employee, who was senior to Ms. Miller at Google. Ms. Miller never made any ‘advance’ toward Mr. Olohan, which witnesses can readily corroborate."

