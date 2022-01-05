Who was TikToker Candice Murley? GoFundMe page raises over $16,000 following her death

Tiktok has unfortunately lost another of its creators this past week. Candice Murley, also known as Candi on the platform, was announced dead by a family member two days ago.

The creator used to upload goofy videos including dance and cooking. Overwhelmed by the sudden shock, her family created a GoFundMe page to pay for Candice's funeral. The page has already crossed the $15,000 CAD target to reach over $16,000 CAD.

Who was TikToker Candice Murley?

Candice was a 36-year-old Tiktok creator from Canada. She made dance and cooking videos on her account followed by over 25,000 users.

According to her sister Marsha McEvoy, Candice was a very lively and fun person. She loved her cat Stash, who also made multiple appearances on her account.

Marsha also revealed that she had a son that she loved and a loving family surrounding her. Her son's name is revealed to be Max, but her husband's name is still unknown.

Here are a few things she said while describing the creator on the GoFundMe page:

"Candice was so full of life and always lived life her own way. She was full of energy and loved to dance & listen to her music; can't forget about her Bingo, oh how she loved her Bingo."

Candice was also loved by her niece Emily Murley, who dedicated a post on her Instagram to wish her aunt peace in the afterlife.

Candice was a religious person, which could be seen in her last Instagram post that read,

"Bible is our passport. Jesus is our Pilot. Heaven is our destination."

There have been multiple speculations surrounding Candice's death. While many blame health issues for her sudden demise, there are rumors of drugs being involved. It is also believed that the content creator was going through a financial struggle.

Followers sent condolences and donations for Candice's demise

Candice won the hearts of many with her lively and funny TikTok videos, managing to connect and interact with multiple users while acting silly in her videos.

Fans were shocked to hear the announcement of her death via GoFundMe. Supporters flocked to the fundraising page and donated enough to cross the donation goal within just two days, swiftly raising $16,221 CAD with the help of 448 donors. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Lori-Lydia Loveless🥂✨ @lorilydialove

Wishing the family of Candice love & prayers during this difficult time.

Hold your loved ones a little tighter.

Rest Easy, Candice. I can’t believe the news of Candice Murley’s passing. I watched her live TikTok only a few hours ago & spoke with her. Still blows my mind.Wishing the family of Candice love & prayers during this difficult time.Hold your loved ones a little tighter.Rest Easy, Candice. I can’t believe the news of Candice Murley’s passing. I watched her live TikTok only a few hours ago & spoke with her. Still blows my mind.Wishing the family of Candice love & prayers during this difficult time. Hold your loved ones a little tighter. Rest Easy, Candice. 😢

Tiffany Tay-Tay @misspinkers I’m having all the feels over Candice Murley today. I’m shook to my very core and I didn’t even know the woman. I also feel sad about her pussy cat…. Hope they find her a home. I’m having all the feels over Candice Murley today. I’m shook to my very core and I didn’t even know the woman. I also feel sad about her pussy cat…. Hope they find her a home.

Tiktok has lost multiple creators in the past few days. VooDooTheMenace, Ladydrivah 2.0, Big Chubby, and JinnKid are a few TikTok creators the world recently lost.

