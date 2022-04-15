Who was Tim Feerick? Tributes pour in as longtime Dance Gavin Dance bassist passes away

Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick passed away on April 13. The band announced the news on social media, writing:

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Feerick's cause of death is unknown.

Dance Gavin Dance stated that they would soon share updates on their upcoming tour schedule and performance at SwanFest.

The band was scheduled to headline the festival in Sacramento, California, on April 23 and the When We Were Young Festival in October 2022.

Everything known about Tim Feerick

Tim Feerick was believed to be in his thirties when he joined the band as a touring member in 2009. He left in 2010 before returning in 2012. Feerick performed on the group’s latest album, Afterburner, in 2020, and their recent single, Synergy.

Dance Gavin Dance was formed in 2005. It currently consists of vocalists Tilian Pearson and Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan, rhythm guitarist Andrew Wells, and drummer Matthew Mingus.

Jon Mess and Feerick of Dance Gavin Dance perform during the Aftershock Festival 2018 (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The band released their debut EP, Whatever I Say Is Royal Ocean, in 2005 and was signed to Rise Records.

They then released their debut studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain, in May 2007, followed by their self-titled second album in August 2008. Their third studio album, Happiness, was released in June 2009.

Mess and Lodge returned to the band in 2010 and recorded their fourth studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain II. They again left the group in 2012, and it was joined by Tilian Pearson, Tim Feerick, and Josh Benton. Their fifth studio album, Acceptance Speech, was released in 2013.

Benton then left the band, and their sixth studio album, Instant Gratification, was released in 2015. The group released their live album, Tree City Sessions, and their seventh studio album, Mothership. This was followed by the release of the cover of Bruno Mars's single, That’s What I Like, in 2017.

The band’s eighth studio album, Artificial Selection, was released in June 2018, and their ninth studio album, Afterburner, was released in 2020.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

The social networking site Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Feerick’s death:

L.A. @LA_4pres RIP Tim Feerick. He was such a great bass player and he was one of the people who inspired me to pick a bass up myself. We’ll miss you Tim, thank you for all the good times. RIP Tim Feerick. He was such a great bass player and he was one of the people who inspired me to pick a bass up myself. We’ll miss you Tim, thank you for all the good times. https://t.co/wyaaGcB8fW

Brittany @rightwinger1988 RIP Tim Feerick. Such a sad day RIP Tim Feerick. Such a sad day 😢 https://t.co/lgvAtoNoAN

lexnasty🎃 @petalsforyelyah RIP Tim Feerick Very grateful for this nowRIP Tim Feerick Very grateful for this now 😓 RIP Tim Feerick ❤️ https://t.co/Igu3pcfTQr

Nathan Swarvar @NathanSwarvar RIP Tim Feerick, may you live on through the music you made and the people you inspired, thank you. RIP Tim Feerick, may you live on through the music you made and the people you inspired, thank you.

🃏thertified/thembo🃏 @ThatsN0tVegann I’m literally shaking, shivering with despair, sadness. This year needs to stop taking. RIP Tim Feerick. I’m literally shaking, shivering with despair, sadness. This year needs to stop taking. RIP Tim Feerick.

sup yo @evoizzy Wtf Tim Feerick died noooo RIP Wtf Tim Feerick died noooo RIP https://t.co/PBVccxMFXt

evan miller @evanmil82927790 i'm always a bit sad whenever a member of a band that i only started listening to a few years ago passes away because i feel a little guilty that i passed them up until now. RIP Tim Feerick. 2022 can you give a guy a break please? i'm begging you i'm always a bit sad whenever a member of a band that i only started listening to a few years ago passes away because i feel a little guilty that i passed them up until now. RIP Tim Feerick. 2022 can you give a guy a break please? i'm begging you

Josh Hüff @huffleupagus_



I’ve always wanted to meet the boys, but Tim specifically.



RIP Tim Feerick was a HELL of a musician and a guy I really looked up to. I fell in love with @DGDtheband 5 years ago now and a driving force was his bass tone on instant gratification.I’ve always wanted to meet the boys, but Tim specifically.RIP Tim Feerick was a HELL of a musician and a guy I really looked up to. I fell in love with @DGDtheband 5 years ago now and a driving force was his bass tone on instant gratification. I’ve always wanted to meet the boys, but Tim specifically.RIP

july Ⓥ @julynotjulie RIP Tim I can’t believe Tim Feerick is gone. If you know me you know how much I love DGD. My heart hurts for his family and the guys in DGDRIP Tim I can’t believe Tim Feerick is gone. If you know me you know how much I love DGD. My heart hurts for his family and the guys in DGD 💔 RIP Tim

Detailed information about Feerick’s date of birth, career, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu