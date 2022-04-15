Who was Tim Feerick? Tributes pour in as longtime Dance Gavin Dance bassist passes away

Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick passed away on April 13. The band announced the news on social media, writing:
“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”
Feerick's cause of death is unknown.
Dance Gavin Dance stated that they would soon share updates on their upcoming tour schedule and performance at SwanFest.
The band was scheduled to headline the festival in Sacramento, California, on April 23 and the When We Were Young Festival in October 2022.
Everything known about Tim Feerick
Tim Feerick was believed to be in his thirties when he joined the band as a touring member in 2009. He left in 2010 before returning in 2012. Feerick performed on the group’s latest album, Afterburner, in 2020, and their recent single, Synergy.
Dance Gavin Dance was formed in 2005. It currently consists of vocalists Tilian Pearson and Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan, rhythm guitarist Andrew Wells, and drummer Matthew Mingus.
The band released their debut EP, Whatever I Say Is Royal Ocean, in 2005 and was signed to Rise Records.
They then released their debut studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain, in May 2007, followed by their self-titled second album in August 2008. Their third studio album, Happiness, was released in June 2009.
Mess and Lodge returned to the band in 2010 and recorded their fourth studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain II. They again left the group in 2012, and it was joined by Tilian Pearson, Tim Feerick, and Josh Benton. Their fifth studio album, Acceptance Speech, was released in 2013.
Benton then left the band, and their sixth studio album, Instant Gratification, was released in 2015. The group released their live album, Tree City Sessions, and their seventh studio album, Mothership. This was followed by the release of the cover of Bruno Mars's single, That’s What I Like, in 2017.
The band’s eighth studio album, Artificial Selection, was released in June 2018, and their ninth studio album, Afterburner, was released in 2020.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
The social networking site Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Feerick’s death:
Detailed information about Feerick’s date of birth, career, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.