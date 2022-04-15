×
Create
Notifications

Who was Tim Feerick? Tributes pour in as longtime Dance Gavin Dance bassist passes away

Tim Feerick recently died on April 13 (Image via Lego_6fowa/Twitter)
Tim Feerick recently died on April 13 (Image via Lego_6fowa/Twitter)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 15, 2022 11:33 AM IST
Feature

Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick passed away on April 13. The band announced the news on social media, writing:

“We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss.”

Feerick's cause of death is unknown.

https://t.co/yljaIsY0I3

Dance Gavin Dance stated that they would soon share updates on their upcoming tour schedule and performance at SwanFest.

The band was scheduled to headline the festival in Sacramento, California, on April 23 and the When We Were Young Festival in October 2022.

Everything known about Tim Feerick

Tim Feerick was believed to be in his thirties when he joined the band as a touring member in 2009. He left in 2010 before returning in 2012. Feerick performed on the group’s latest album, Afterburner, in 2020, and their recent single, Synergy.

Dance Gavin Dance was formed in 2005. It currently consists of vocalists Tilian Pearson and Jon Mess, lead guitarist Will Swan, rhythm guitarist Andrew Wells, and drummer Matthew Mingus.

Jon Mess and Feerick of Dance Gavin Dance perform during the Aftershock Festival 2018 (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Jon Mess and Feerick of Dance Gavin Dance perform during the Aftershock Festival 2018 (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The band released their debut EP, Whatever I Say Is Royal Ocean, in 2005 and was signed to Rise Records.

They then released their debut studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain, in May 2007, followed by their self-titled second album in August 2008. Their third studio album, Happiness, was released in June 2009.

Mess and Lodge returned to the band in 2010 and recorded their fourth studio album, Downtown Battle Mountain II. They again left the group in 2012, and it was joined by Tilian Pearson, Tim Feerick, and Josh Benton. Their fifth studio album, Acceptance Speech, was released in 2013.

Benton then left the band, and their sixth studio album, Instant Gratification, was released in 2015. The group released their live album, Tree City Sessions, and their seventh studio album, Mothership. This was followed by the release of the cover of Bruno Mars's single, That’s What I Like, in 2017.

The band’s eighth studio album, Artificial Selection, was released in June 2018, and their ninth studio album, Afterburner, was released in 2020.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

The social networking site Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Feerick’s death:

RIP Tim Feerick. He was such a great bass player and he was one of the people who inspired me to pick a bass up myself. We’ll miss you Tim, thank you for all the good times. https://t.co/wyaaGcB8fW
RIP Tim Feerick. Such a sad day 😢 https://t.co/lgvAtoNoAN
Very grateful for this now 😓 RIP Tim Feerick ❤️ https://t.co/Igu3pcfTQr
RIP Tim Feerick, may you live on through the music you made and the people you inspired, thank you.
I’m literally shaking, shivering with despair, sadness. This year needs to stop taking. RIP Tim Feerick.
Wtf Tim Feerick died noooo RIP https://t.co/PBVccxMFXt
i'm always a bit sad whenever a member of a band that i only started listening to a few years ago passes away because i feel a little guilty that i passed them up until now. RIP Tim Feerick. 2022 can you give a guy a break please? i'm begging you
Tim Feerick was a HELL of a musician and a guy I really looked up to. I fell in love with @DGDtheband 5 years ago now and a driving force was his bass tone on instant gratification. I’ve always wanted to meet the boys, but Tim specifically.RIP
I can’t believe Tim Feerick is gone. If you know me you know how much I love DGD. My heart hurts for his family and the guys in DGD 💔 RIP Tim
Also Read Article Continues below

Detailed information about Feerick’s date of birth, career, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी