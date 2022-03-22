Who is Tobias Hill? American Idol contestant is a choir teacher

The auditions round of American Idol season 20 in Austin, Texas, and Nashville have been amazing since its premiere on Feb 27, 2022. Contestants from different corners of the country have impressed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Tobias Hill will be one of the most talented contestants set to appear in the fifth episode of the show, scheduled to air on March 21. The North Carolina native is a singer, songwriter, composer, arranger, and musician.

Viewers will also get to see electrifying performances from other contestants, namely Emyrson Flora, Matt Gorman, Cameron Whitcomb, and Morgan Gruber in the upcoming episode.

Tobias Mill of American Idol season 20 has the stage name Prince TCH

From a very early age, Tobias had a musical influence due to his family. He owes whatever he has learned in his career majorly to his parents and grandparents as they taught him the basic principles of music.

Today, with 10 years of experience in music, the North Carolina boy is working as a choir teacher at Southampton Middle School in Virginia.

The talented musician is known to play multiple instruments like piano, drums, keyboard, and guitar. Describing himself as “humble but hungry,” Tobias also has a stage name, Prince TCH. Moreover, the artist had worked as an office assistant for five years and as a church musician for 10 years.

Specializing in R&B, jazz, and gospel, the North Carolina boy has a mission to uplift people through his music. In 2018, he released his five-song EP titled Love and Hate.

He is also the creator of Make a Difference Artist Showcase, a platform that provides budding artists and musicians the required promotion to go big in their careers.

Prince TCH drives massive inspiration from Tank, Stevie Wonder, and Brian McKnight. He had the moment of his life when Tank called him up on stage in 2019, to sing for his fans in an R&B music concert. He expressed his feelings of the moment in an Instagram post, saying,

“I was shocked, nervous, excited, hype, and terrified all at the same time. But I just had to remember that this is what I’ve been praying for my whole life.”

The American Idol contestant also holds a bachelor’s in music and also a master’s degree in digital marketing and advertising. While pursuing his bachelor’s degree, he had also started his own R&B/Pop Group called 3rd Lane.

Episode 5 of American Idol season 20 will air on Monday, March 21, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

