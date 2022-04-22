Who is Tom Grennan? Singer left with ruptured ear after "unprovoked attack and robbery" in Manhattan

British musician Tom Grennan was reportedly assaulted and hospitalized overnight during a concert at New York City's Bowery Ballroom on April 20 in "an unprovoked attack and robbery."

In a statement released on April 21 on his Twitter handle, the 26-year-old star's manager, John Dawkins revealed that the incident occurred "in the early hours" on April 21 "outside a bar in Manhattan," adding that Grennan is currently in the hospital.

“Tom is currently in hospital being assessed by doctors for his injuries which include a ruptured ear, torn eardrum and issue with his previously fractured jaw. Despite this Tom is in good spirits but needs to temporarily recuperate whilst doctors assess his ability to continue with touring.”

Although the announcement didn't specify the location of the attack, it added that Tom Grennan's management made the "precautionary decision" to postpone a planned performance on April 22 at the Miracle Theatre in Washington, DC. The statement also that said more information about rescheduling will follow soon.

While closing the statement, he said:

“We wish to thank Tom’s incredible US fans for their support and understanding."

More about singer-songwriter, Tom Grennan

Born on June 8, 1995, Tom Grennan is a native of Bedford, Bedfordshire, in the South Midlands of England, but he currently resides in London.

As for his education, his website mentions that Grennan attended the St. Thomas More Catholic School in Bedford.

The singer-songwriter rose to prominence as a guest performer on Chase & Status's All Goes Wrong. The single, which was the hottest record on Annie Mac's Radio 1 Show, provided Grennan with the opportunity to cut his teeth in the Radio 1 Live Lounge and on BBC Two's Later... with Jools Holland.

Grennan had a bright football career as a teen, representing Luton Town, Northampton Town, Aston Villa, and Stevenage.

In an interview with Music Week, Tom Grennan said:

“I was close to playing over in the States but something was telling me not to and obviously it was the music. My head was turned by music and people saying I had a voice!”

Lighting Matches, Tom's debut album, was one of the top ten best-selling debuts of 2018. The album featured Tom's passionate voice on songs like Found What I've Been Looking For, Barbed Wire, and Something In The Water.

On April 14, the UK native began his tour in Minneapolis. The U.S. leg will conclude on April 27 in Los Angeles. Grennan will then return to Europe, where he will conclude his tour on September 4 at the Superbloom festival in Munich, Germany.

