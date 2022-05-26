Who is Tommy Walton from MasterChef Season 12? Meet the chef with a job in fashion designing

Season 12 of MasterChef, premiering on May 25, is set to arrive, with 20 former contestants giving them another chance in the culinary competition. Among these former contestants, viewers will see season 6's Tommy Walton. Presently a fashion designer, Tommy ranked seventh on the show and is now prepared to give his culinary skills another shot.

The twelfth installment of the show will feature 20 former contestants exhibiting their culinary skills. Amidst the presence of chefs Joe Bastianich, Gordon Ramsay, and Aarón Sánchez, contestants will have to take up challenging tasks to emerge as the best. Ultimately, the winner will receive the prestigious title and bag a whopping $250,000 grand prize.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

This season is more exciting than ever with a surprise-filled journey that takes the contestants on the trip of a lifetime. Ramsay and the judges will serve as mentors to these skilled home chefs as they compete to claim the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize on MasterChef’s milestone 10th season.

Tommy Walton of MasterChef has a knack for designing

Born in Chicago, Tommy Walton appeared as one of the strongest contestants in season 6. However, he got eliminated in a team pressure test where he had to prepare a party platter.

However, the 53-year-old expanded his career and went into designing afterward.

Before appearing on the culinary show, he had undergone rigorous design training. In 1980, he went to The Goodman School of Drama at DePaul University to receive a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree. He spent four years in the prestigious institute and graduated in 1984.

Soon after, in 1986, Tommy joined the Price Walton CoutureLab as a designer. He gathered three years of working experience in the firm and then moved to better opportunities later. The chef also worked as a teacher in 1989 in The School of The Art Institute of Chicago. He taught Accessories and Conceptual Object Design and continues to teach the same.

Walton made his first television appearance in 2015 in season 6 of MasterChef USA. However, despite not winning the competition, he impressed everyone with his humor and confidence.

After the competition was over, he went back to designing and even became the Chair of The Department of Design at The National Young Arts Foundation in Miami.

Moreover, in 2017 he was appointed as the brand ambassador of Daelmans Stroopwafels, the world's leading stroopwafel baker. Presently, Tommy Walton is mainly known as a Creole Chef skilled in interdisciplinary Fashion Design & Visual Arts.

Viewers can watch the premiere of the show's season 12 on Wednesday, May 25 at 8.00 pm ET on FOX.

