Who is Topper Guild? All about TikTok star set to feature in Netflix series 'Get Organized with The Home Edit' Season 2

Get Organized with The Home Edit, season 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 1, 2022. Starring organizational experts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the show will also feature a new batch of celebrities this season along with common people.

Recently, the show released its trailer that spotted celebrities Winnie Harlow, Topper Guild, and many others.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin will be reorganizing cluttered spaces in the houses of celebrities and regular people in their show Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2. Moreover, during the first season of the show, the duo Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin were approached by the producers after seeing their work on Instagram.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces."

Celebrities and cast members who will appear on Get Organized with The Home Edit Season 2

The second season of the show will be graced by the appearances from Drew Barrymore, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Kelsea Ballerini, Winnie Harlow, Danielle Brooks, Tyler Hubbard, and Topper Guild.

In the trailer for the show released by Netflix, supermodel Winnie Harlow was filmed expressing her feelings about Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s organizational skills:

"They have this way about them that adds magic to the entire space."

The celebrities in the trailer seemed startled by the unbelievable and uncanny transformation the founders of The Home Edit will be providing to their cluttered spaces.

In season 1, celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon (the producer of the show), and many others were spotted resorting to organizational experts to mindfully work in cluttered spaces in their houses.

Founders of the organizational company, The Home Edit, Clea Shearer, and Joanna Teplin were invited by the producers of the show to host season 1 of the organization-based show. With their work getting posted on Instagram, they became famous overnight all over the country.

Not just common people, but tons of celebrities became fans of their work.

What else will season 2 of Get Organized with The Home Edit feature?

Apart from a new batch of star-studded appearances, season 2 will also feature behind-the-scenes Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s work-life along with their family life.

Get Organized with The Home Edit season 2 will release its eight episodes together on Netflix on April 1, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan