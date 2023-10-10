Who is the Totally Killer mask based on? Origin explored

Prime Video's new black comedy slasher film titled Totally Killer has been on the receiving end of praise from both fans and critics. Citing inspiration from classic masked killer films, the 2023 movie sees a teenager named Jamie Hughes traveling to the past to save her mother's friends from being murdered by a dangerous masked killer on Halloween. This mask was inspired by the faces of actors Kiefer Sutherland, Dolph Lundgren, and Rob Lowe.

Totally Killer stars Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes, Olivia Holt as teen Pam Miller, Charlie Gillespie as teen Blake Hughes, Julie Bowen as adult Pam Hughes, Lochlyn Munro as adult Blake Hughes, Troy L. Johnson as a teen Lauren Creston, Kimberly Huie as adult Lauren Creston, and Liana Liberato as Tiffany Clark several others.

Prime Video's Totally Killer mask is based on three 80s acting heartthrobs

Totally Killer's mask was designed by celebrated makeup artist Tony Gardner. His brilliance is seen in films like Zombieland and Seed of Chucky.

The mask of this film's killer has blond hair and a terrifying grinning smile. In a recent interview with EW, Director Nahnatchka Khan revealed that the main inspiration for its design came from '80s heartthrobs to give a nostalgic effect.

Three actors were kept in mind while designing the mask. They were Kiefer Sutherland, Rob Lowe, and Dolph Lundgren. Khan also explained that the iconic cartoon character Johnny Bravo also inspired the mask.

"Had to originate in the '80s, so you have to have that nostalgic vibe, but in our movie people still dress up like the killer in present-day, so I wanted it to feel a little bit relevant. We landed on the idea of a handsome man being terrifying," she said.

"Tony Gardner [and] our design team started pulling '80s heartthrob references, like Kiefer Sutherland and Rob Lowe and Dolph Lundgren, and even Johnny Bravo, and then exaggerated it and made the teeth oversized. The idea [was] that the last thing you see is this beautiful smile as you're being killed," Khan added.

Following the success of Totally Killer, the director was asked if there were possibilities of sequels. She expressed the desire to make a film set in period times.

"I think whatever [is] next would feel different, but I'd love to make something more in this space. I think they should go back to period times. It might be like a time-travel version of Remains of the Day," she said.

Totally Killer's synopsis

According to a Prime Video press release, the synopsis of Totally Killer reads,

"35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie ignores her overprotective mom’s warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings."

It further states,

"Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever."

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Totally Killer was written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver, and Jen D'Angelo.