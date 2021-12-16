Who was Tracey Peacock? Benedict Cumberbatch pays tribute to older sister who recently died of cancer 

Tracey Peacock, Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch's half-sister, passed away recently due to cancer.

The 45-year-old actor revealed that he is devastated by his loss and has paid tribute to his "brilliant" sister with whom he grew up.

The news broke out after the Bafta-winning actor spoke to media outlet The Daily Mail about Peacock's demise and said she had cancer. He said:

"She'd been battling it (cancer) for seven years. As the greatly awful Donald Rumsfeld said, 'stuff happens.' It's horrible. She was nothing to do with this world. She was markedly different."

The Sherlock actor also said that Peacock was a fine artist who did a lot of work on canvas.

How are Benedict Cumberbatch and Tracey Peacock related?

Tracey Peacock is the half-sister of Benedict Cumberbatch. The now-deceased person was the daughter of actress Wanda Ventham, Cumberbatch's mother, from her first marriage with James Tabernacle.

Ventham later went on to marry Timothy Carlton, 86, and teenager Tracey stayed with her. The duo later gave birth to Cumberbatch, and Peacock grew up with him.

Tracey Peacock used to babysit Cumberbatch. In an interview with British GQ, Cumberbatch revealed that Peacock once left the actor up on the rooftop and forgot about him.

"It was funny. She was in the kitchen with her friends and she suddenly saw the snow falling through the window," Cumberbatch said.

Cumberbatch further said that he had turned blue because of the cold and had to warm up in front of a radiator until their parents returned home.

In 2012, Tracey Peacock talked about his brother's split from then-girlfriend Anna Jones and why he has difficulty finding partners.

"You would have to be a pretty smart cookie to keep up with him. I think that is why possibly he has trouble with girlfriends."

As per the outlet, Peacock is survived by her husband and 34-year-old daughter Emily.

On the professional front, Cumberbatch, who will next be seen in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, will also star in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The 39 Steps, Rogue Male, and Rio.

