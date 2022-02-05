Who is Tracy Romulus? All about Kim Kardashian's friend as Kanye West accuses her of manipulation 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce feud has taken a turn after the former accused Tracy Romulus, Kardashian’s friend of manipulating her. The accusations against the business executive were dropped after the 41-year-old reality star accused West of being a bad co-parent.

The 41-year-old rapper recently slammed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to have a TikTok account. He wrote on Instagram:

Kim Kardashian then took to social media posting her own statement regarding her public feud with West. She claimed to be the “main provider and caregiver for our children” and that she is allowing North to “express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision.”

Kim Kardashian's entire Instagram statement (Image via kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kanye West fired back at the Skims founder, accusing her of making him take a drug test and stealing. He added in his Instagram caption - “Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way.”

Who is Kim Kardashian’s friend Tracy Romulus?

Tracy Nguyen Romulus is a businesswoman and the Chief Financial Officer for Kim Kardashian West brands. She is Kim Kardashian’s second hand when it comes to Skims, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance launches.

The business executive mainly takes over marketing decisions for Kim Kardashian. Tracy Romulus has been working with the reality star since 2017. Prior to this, she worked as Kelly Cutrone’s assistant.

Romulus launched her own agency, Industry Public Relations, in 2006. Prior to this, she worked as the Senior Vice President at 5W Public Relations.

She also attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. She was pursuing fashion design prior to building a career in Public Relations.

As she worked alongside Kim Kardashian, Romulus briefly worked with Kanye West on his Yeezy line. He was a client at Industry Public Relations.

Tracy Romulus has been part of some of the biggest moments in Kim Kardashian’s life. Romulus and her husband Ray were there to support West when he proposed to Kim in October 2013.

They were also there for the former couple’s Italian wedding in May 2014. The Romulus’ were last seen with West and Kardashian in September 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ray Romulus is a music producer best known for working with singers Cardi B, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Kanye West. He and Tracy are parents to three children - Ryan, Remi and Raf. Their eldest daughter Ryan is rumored to be close friends with Kim Kardashian’s child, North.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan