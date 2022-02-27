Who is Tyler N Allen? American Idol contestant knew fiancee since daycare days

Tyler N Allen’s “subtle” singing on Season 20 of American Idol audition impressed the judges and he was called to Hawaii with other fellow contestants to perform in front of the audience at the Disney Aulani Resort Hollywood.

Tyler N Allen sang I believe in you and me, to “honor” his one-year-old nephew Noah Josiah Brown, who passed away in a tragic accident with his mother Ariel Jasper.

His dedication to his nephew and sister moved the judges to tears on American Idol. He used to sing this song to put his nephew to sleep. For Tyler N Allen, music has been the greatest comfort. Singing is his “way of healing.”

All About Tyler N Allen of American Idol

Born on September 11, 1997, Tyler N Allen hails from Mobile, Alabama. He is also a writer, actor, preacher, mentor, and YouTuber.

According to his Facebook page, the singer has graduated from W P Davidson High School. He has also studied mass communications at the University of Mobile.

Allen has been in the ministry for 15 years, starting when he was just 9-years-old. He is an ordained Elder in his church.

The 24-years-old has performed extensively from Cuba to New York City. As an actor, he performed the lead role in the musical The Wiz.

In September 2020, the singer released a Christian single called The Lamb, which mesmerized his followers.

Many of Allen’s videos have gone viral over seven times on all social media platforms. Some of his Tik Tok videos have garnered around 7.6 million likes.

Allen has 71.3k followers on his Instagram page @tylernallenmusic. As of today, Allen has 25.9K subscribers on his YouTube channel, Tyler N. Allen. On his channel, Allen posts videos of him worshiping through music. He is also seen with his wife Janae do Question and Answers on his channel.

Allen got engaged to his wife in January 2021. They have known each other since their daycare days but surprisingly “never really talked to each other till college.”

But after overcoming his shyness, Allen started talking to Janae and asked her out in college. There was no looking back after that. The couple married the following year and are often seen together in videos.

Judged by pop icon Katy Perry, superstar Luke Bryan, and singer-songwriter Lionel Richie, the season 20 of the singing reality show, American Idol, will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

