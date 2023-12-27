Who was Vera Wang married to? Daughters ages explored as trio stun in matching gowns for holiday photo

Vera Wang is trending online after the designer posted some pictures with her daughters through her Instagram page. Wang is a mother of two adopted daughters named Cecilia Becker and Josephine Becker, and she was married to Arthur Becker, as per People magazine.

Wang has been frequently posting pictures of her children for a long time, and the latest photos featured her and her daughters wearing metallic gowns, and Wang was standing in the middle. There was also a ruffled bow-like adornment in a strap, and there were accessories from Wang's Love collection with Zales.

The color of Wang's outfit was also looking similar to the Christmas decorations in the background, which had trees alongside a tablescape with ornaments and two artsy cakes. The caption stated,

"Me and my girls..!! So happy together…."

The public has praised Vera Wang's designs over the years, and they have also been used by some well-known faces from the entertainment industry.

Vera Wang's adopted daughters have followed their mother's fashion advice

Vera Wang has pursued a successful career as a fashion designer over the years, but her personal life has also been in the spotlight. She has been a mother of two daughters, Cecilia Becker and Josephine Becker, whom she adopted when she was 41 years old, as per The List.

People Magazine states Cecilia Baker will be 33 years old as of 2023, and Josephine Becker will be 30. Wang has been active in the fashion industry for a long time, due to which her daughters became close to that world in a brief period.

Wang has never pressured her children to follow the same passion as her, telling them to be open about the dream they want to pursue.

"When you have a passion for something then you tend not only to be better at it, but you work harder at it too."

Vera Wang's daughters grew up in New York City along with her, and they have been residing at an Art Deco style apartment which is spread over around 7,400 sq. ft. of land.

Even though Vera's designs are popular among the public, her daughters have been rarely spotted wearing the same. However, Wang's daughters have always followed their mother's advice, and Cecilia once revealed in an interview with Vogue that her mother's words always help her to choose the best.

Vera Wang was married to Arthur Becker between 1989 and 2012

Vera Wang and Arthur Becker tied the knot in 1989 at Pierre Hotel, as per The New York Times. The outlet revealed that Arthur completed his graduation from Bennington College and served at Bear, Stearns & Company as a stockbroker.

Vera and Arthur split in 2012, and although the duo did not share a statement regarding the separation, Vera's company Vera Wang Bridal House, Ltd., revealed that the duo decided to separate "amicably." The company also stated that Vera and Arthur would continue looking after their daughters.

Vera was a design director at Ralph Lauren Accessories and later launched her salon.