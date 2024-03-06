Who is Victoria Nuland married to? All about her husband, kids and net worth as veteran US diplomat steps down

Victoria Nuland, who serves as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, is stepping down from her position. An exact date of her retirement has not been announced except that it is supposed to happen this month, as per The New York Times.

Nuland is married to Robert Kagan, who was previously a member of the Republican Party. The Sun states that he is additionally known as a neoconservative scholar, a US foreign policy critic, and an advocate of liberal interventionism.

Victoria's retirement was confirmed by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who shared a statement on his official website, saying that she revealed the same to him. Meanwhile, former ambassador to Afghanistan, John Bass, will serve in the same position for a temporary period, and further updates are currently awaited.

Victoria Nuland's husband Robert Kagan is also a popular face: Personal life explored

Victoria Nuland has been active as a diplomat for many years but she is also married for a long time. She is a mother of two children named Elena Kagan and David Kagan, as per Times Now.

The U.S. Department of State revealed that Victoria's husband Robert Kagan was a member of the Policy Planning Staff during the 80s. Furthermore, he has written many books and The World America Made is the most popular one among them.

He completed his graduation at Yale University and later pursued his Ph.D at the American University. He even collaborated with Dick Cheney and Bill Kristol for a neoconservative Project back in 1997. The Sun states that he was joined by two more people, Dick Cheney and Bill Kristol.

While Victoria Nuland and Robert Kagan have hardly disclosed anything about their relationship, they reportedly developed a connection while having a conversation on democracy and America's contribution when they were dating many years ago.

Victoria's work has helped her to accumulate a lot of wealth and her net worth currently stands between $1.5 million and $8 million, as per Times Now. She has served as a NATO Ambassador in the past and as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of State.

The 62-year-old was previously an Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. She even served as the Special Envoy for Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

Anthony J. Blinken addresses the contributions of Victoria Nuland

The news of Victoria Nuland retiring as the Under Secretary of State has been making rounds globally. As mentioned, Anthony J. Blinken confirmed the same on the U.S. Department of State website and said:

"Toria's tenure caps three and a half decades of remarkable public service under Six Presidents and ten Secretaries of State. Starting with her very first posting as a consular officer in Guangzhou, China, Toria's had most of the jobs in this Department."

Blinken compared Victoria Nuland to an encyclopedia since she had the knowledge of everything and praised her work as a diplomat. He stated that Nuland always fought for freedom, democracy, human rights, and America's ability to promote the same.

Anthony recalled how Victoria was perfect as the Acting Deputy Secretary of State and contributed to "broadening and strengthening America's alliances and partnerships across Europe and the Indo-Pacific." He continued:

"Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand strongly on its own feet – democratically, economically, and militarily."

Blinken ended by saying that Nuland was a mentor for America's diplomats and their families. He further stated that she was always there for people when they needed her the most.