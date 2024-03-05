Nick Swardson net worth: Grown Up star's fortune explored as he's pulled off stage mid-gig

Well-known comedian Nick Swardson was taken away from the stage on March 3, 2024, after his supposedly weird behavior during a performance. CelebrityNetWorth states that Swardson is popular for his work on films like Hotel Transylvania 2, and the actor's net worth currently stands at $5 million.

Nick was performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, as per Daily Caller. The incident was recorded on video where Nick was reportedly yelling at the audience and they responded by sharing their opinion about his act.

A few eyewitnesses spoke up on what they saw and a viral clip shows that Swardson was frequently having confusion while he pretended to be Jason Statham. However, it reportedly left a few people uncomfortable, including a woman who was heard saying that she could not take it anymore.

Expand Tweet

On one occasion, the crowd was heard shouting for a refund but Nick Swardson continued to perform. Some viewers reportedly came out of the venue and he was supposed to start another act for Norm Macdonald until the organizers turned off the microphone.

While Nick was taken off the stage, the director of operations informed everyone that the show had been called off. They additionally sent an email to the audience, apologizing for everything that happened and that refunds would be offered to everyone who purchased tickets.

Meanwhile, Nick Swardson and his representatives have not responded to the incident until now.

Nick Swardson has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry

Also known as Nicholas Roger Swardson, he made his debut during the 90s. The 47-year-old's successful career has contributed to his earnings, and his net worth is $5 million.

Citypages stated that Nick was involved in a few altercations during his childhood. H was expelled four times from St. Paul Central High.

He initially worked as a comedian, performing at different venues and events, and later released some albums such as Party.

In an interview with Split Sider in 2011, Nick Swardson expressed his love for sketch comedy, adding that he "always wanted to do it." He said that he was not willing to earn money from the events and continued:

"This is something I've always been passionate about. I've always loved sketch. This is more of a personal dream of mine, to try to pull this off."

He soon shifted his focus towards films and TV shows and portrayed minor roles in LateLine and Watching Ellie. He penned the screenplay for some comedy films, including Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.

Nick also played Eddie in the romantic comedy, Just Go with It. He even recalled his time working on the film while speaking to Onward State and said:

"This is one of the funniest movies I've been a part of. It's shot in Hawaii and looks really warm, if that convinces you too see it with this weather."

Nick Swardson appeared as Terry Berandino in the comedy series, Reno 911! and voiced Kelsey in Hotel Transylvania 2. He has a lot of films under his credits such as 30 Minutes or Less, A Haunted House, Airplane Mode, The Wrong Missy, and more.