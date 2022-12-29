Who is Viviana Rossi from AGT: All Stars 2023? Meet the aerialist who was a participant in America’s Got Talent season 17

AGT: All Stars is about to bring back the best performers in America’s Got Talent history. Dancers, singers, aerialists, comedians and others will return to the stage once again in an attempt to take home the ultimate All Star crown.

Amongst those returning for another chance at victory is Viviana Rossi, who first appeared on the talent show earlier this year, in season 17.

AGT: All Stars will premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Meet Viviana Rossi ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars 2023

AGT: All Stars will see the return of Viviana Rossi, an aerialist from season 17. As part of her audition, Viviana performed an aerial act that started with her being in a bathtub, which has almost become a constant in all her routines. She then proceeded to do tricks in the air to Never Tear us Apart by Bishop Briggs.

She earned a unanimous yes from the judging panel and made it to the next round. However, she was not among the 55 acts selected for the semifinals, which made her AGT journey sweet but short.

During her audition, the aerialist told the judges' panel about her accident and that the performance was her first since then. While performing the same act that she had performed on the AGT stage, Viviana had “fallen a few meters.”

During her performance, host Terry Crews said she looked like a “superhero.” The judges were both impressed and terrified by her performance, especially when she was spinning in the air using just her head for support. All four judges stood up in awe and gave her a loud round of applause.

Sofia Vergara said:

"That was sensational. It was dangerous. It was beautiful. It was unique. The water makes it so dramatic. I feel like this needs to be like in a James Bond movie."

Viviana and Dustin Dojo are the only two AGT: All Stars contestants who didn’t make it to the live shows in their respective seasons.

Apart from AGT, the aerialist has appeared on other talent shows including Romanii Au Talent (Romania’s Got Talent) and Tu Si Que Vales, an Italian talent show where she reached the finals.

Philippines and Alan Silva are the other aerialists set to appear on AGT: All Stars. Joining them are other entertainers like Aidan Bryant, Aidan McCann, Ana Maria Margaen, Aneedhwar Kunchala, Avery Dixon, Archie Williams, Axel Blake, Berywam, Bir Khalsa, and Brandon Leake.

More about the show

AGT: All Stars will feature a total of 60 acts that have graced the talent show’s stage before. They will return for another chance at victory and the ultimate All Star title.

NBC’s press release about the show reads:

"Each week 10 acts - including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more - will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals. The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional act per episode to move onto the finals."

Tune in on January 2, at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock to see what happens when the show airs.

