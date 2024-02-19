Who is the voice actor of Chucky in season 3? Explored 

Filming for Chucky season 3 kicked off on April 27, 2023, but it hit a snag due to a SAG-AFTRA strike, leading to some uncertainty about the show's return date. However, part one of the new season was later confirmed and premiered on October 4, 2023, on the SyFy and USA networks, with part two coming this April.

The new episodes will be streamed on Peacock the following day. In the upcoming season, audiences can look forward to the return of familiar faces such as Brad Dourif, who is once again the voice of Chucky, as well as Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur, and Björgvin Arnarson. Additionally, viewers may expect appearances from other legacy characters.

Chucky, the mischievous and chaotic red-headed killer doll, first graced screens in 1988 in the slasher horror film "Child's Play."

Since then, "Child's Play" has grown into one of the most beloved horror franchises, boasting eight movies. In the fall of 2021, the Chucky television series debuted, captivating a new generation of fans with its twisted yet humorous storyline.

Who is the voice actor of Chucky season 3?

In Chucky season 3, Brad Dourif again lends his voice to Chucky. The iconic actor has provided the voice for the killer doll since the beginning. Despite many attempts to imitate him, Dourif remains the original and best-known voice of the character.

His portrayal is so iconic that he's become inseparable from Chucky's creator, Don Mancini, in the minds of fans. Dourif's influence on the franchise extends even further, as his daughter has made her mark over the years.

Other actors who voiced for Chucky

Chucky has inhabited numerous individuals, each bringing their own voice to the character. During its three seasons, the television series has introduced even more chaotic additions to Chucky's roster.

Edan Gross originated the "Sweet Chucky" voice, used when the killer doll is masquerading as a non-haunted children's toy, known for its voice box-style sayings.

Fiona Dourif has had the unique opportunity to portray both Nica Pierce, a woman possessed by a piece of Chucky's soul, and a younger version of Chucky himself in the series.

What is Chucky about?

Chucky, the horror series, is a direct follow-up to the seventh film in the Child's Play series, "Cult of Chucky." It starts three weeks after the events of the movie, and it is set in Hackensack, New Jersey.

In the first episode, teenage Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) finds the Good Guy doll at a yard sale and decides to use it for a Halloween art project. Nevertheless, Jake finds out that the spirit of serial killer Charles Lee Ray is in the doll.

As Jake struggles with his homosexuality and faces the persistent taunts from Chucky to kill, he is the prime suspect in the series of murders that are strange and brutal.

Chucky season 3

In Chucky Season 2, Nica Pierce seeks revenge on Chucky and Tiffany Valentine for ruining her life and holding her captive. She expresses her intention to kill Tiffany over the phone. This storyline is expected to unfold in season 3.

Additionally, the show will likely explore Caroline Cross's storyline with Tiffany. In the Season 2 finale, Caroline betrays her sister and comes to Tiffany's aid. Cross reveals that Chucky convinced her that she was Tiffany's daughter.

This development leads to a more ruthless and cold-hearted portrayal of Caroline in Chucky season 3.

Chucky season 3 Release Date

Chucky season 3 consists of eight episodes, with the first four premiered on October 4, 2023, on both the SyFy and USA networks. The part two of the show is set to be aired on April 10, 2024.

Despite the strikes of SAG-AFTRA, the show still stuck to its deadline by making new episodes available for its audiences in the Peacock streaming app the next day.

However, the strike called by SAG-AFTRA perhaps prevented the production from flowing. The strike, however, further instilled doubts in the minds of fans, who were initially not provided with the season 3 return date, but the teaser streamed on SyFy featuring Chucky himself paved rumors about the show's return around October, restoring fans' beliefs.

Trailer for Chucky Season 3 Part 2?

There's an official trailer for Chucky season 3, part 2, where viewers can check out teasers and sneak peeks for the season.

On September 27, a sneak peek of the Chucky Season 3 premiere was released, featuring a classic horror trope: the creepy phone call. You can watch it below.

Chucky Season 3 Cast

The cast of Chucky season 3 includes the following stars:

Fiona Dourif confirmed her return as Nica in Chucky season 3 through an Instagram post on the day of the announcement, captioned "See you kids, season 3."

Jennifer Tilly will also reprise her role as Tiffany Valentine in the upcoming season.

Zackary Arthur will return as Jake Wheeler, and Björgvin Arnarson will appear as Devon Evans.

Alyvia Alyn Lind hinted at her return as Lexy Cross

Brad Dourif will continue to voice Chucky.

Carina Battrick is expected to return as Lexy's sister, Caroline

Annie Briggs plays Mrs. Fairchild.

Potential returns of legacy characters include Christine Elise as Kyle Barclay and Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, though their appearances are uncertain due to prior commitments.

Director Don Mancini teased the return of other legacy characters during an interview with USA Insider, stating:

"There are others, there are potentials on deck. Stay tuned."

