Who voiced Optimus Prime in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? All about the long-term voice actor

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was released in theatres on June 9, 2023, and has managed to receive brilliant reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Set in the year 1994, the film follows the story of a group of archaeologists from Brooklyn, New York. These archaeologists get entangled in an ancient conflict through a globe-trotting experience with the Autobots. This involves the three factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrorcons, which later lead to the arrival of darkness: Unicron.

Viewers loved seeing their favorite characters come to life in the reboot of the sci-fi action adventure. However, an actor who managed to make headlines for his role in the film is the legendary voice actor Peter Cullen. The 81-year-old actor has voiced the beloved character of Optimus Prime since 1980. He has created a legacy by voicing the character in every single film, television show, and video game by the Transformers franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Peter Cullen has voiced many famous characters throughout his career

Peter Cullen at the Chinese Theatre Handprint Ceremony in 2014 (Image via Mingle Media TV)

Peter Claver Cullen is a Canadian voice actor who grew up in Montreal, Quebec with three siblings. Cullen was interested in acting from a very young age and enrolled in a prestigious theatre school at the National Theatre School of Canada. He was among the first graduating class of the school.

However, the actor got his first acting role almost five years after graduating when he was cast as Giles and Penelope in the CBC Radio comedy show Funny You Should Say That.

The actor appeared in the children's show The Buddies and The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour. However, he found his big break when he auditioned for the role of Optimus Prime at a casting house in Burbank, California.

Cullen had no idea of Prime's popularity, he revealed in an interview with Los Angeles Times after reading its character breakdown, he thought it was the "opportunity of the year." The actor revealed that he based the character's voice on his brother Larry who served in the Vietnam War.

The role garnered Cullen global appreciation for his voice acting and gave him a newfound stardom. The actor was then cast as the voice actor for the character of Eeyore in Disney's Winnie the Pooh.

He also voiced the character of Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers, and was the first voice of KARR in Knight Rider. Cullen also voiced the title character in the blockbuster Arnold Schwarzenegger film Predator.

More about the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast

Apart from Peter Cullen, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is has an exceptionally talented star cast with actor and singer Anthony Ramos in the lead role of Noah. The actor has managed to make headlines for his stunning performance in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Viewers of the film have been very vocal on the internet about wanting to see the star in future Hollywood projects. He has starred in several TV shows and movies including Hamilton, In the Heights, and the Academy Award-winning film A Star is Born, among others.

The film stars numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles including Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Breanna Diaz. It also stars Dean Scott Vazquez as Chris Diaz, Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal, Peter Dinklage as Scourge, and Michelle Yeoh as Airazor. The film also sees Liza Koshy as Arcee, and Pete Davidson as Mirage, among several others.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now available to watch in theatres.

