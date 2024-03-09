Who voices the dragon in Damsel? Everything you need to know

Iranian American actress, Shohreh Aghdashloo, has given voice to the dragon in Netflix's movie, Damsel. The 71-year-old actress is the first Iranian woman to win an Emmy and be nominated for an Oscar.

Damsel, a dark fantasy movie, arrived on Netflix on March 8. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the movie stars Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role of Princess Elodie. Elodi marries Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) and is thrown into the dragon's lair, wherefrom begins her fight for survival.

The surprise element of the movie is that the dragon talks. She's a mother looking out to avenge the killing of her newly hatched babies by the King of Aurea. The voice of the formidable and furious fire-breathing beast captures how desperate it is for revenge.

The voice actor for the dragon in Damsel has previously worked in many notable projects, including Kung Fu Panda

The voice behind the dragon in Damsel is that of Shoreh Aghdashloo, the American-Iranian actress, well-known for her portrayal of Chrisjen Avasarala in the sci-fi series, The Expanse.

Shohreh has lent her voice to many characters, including Gozer the Gozerian in the popular movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in 2021, as well as a brief one in the series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight and in the video game, Assassin's Creed. She also lent her voice in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. In 2024's Damsel, she has again lent her voice, this time to the fire-spitting dragon seeking revenge for the murder of her babies.

Talking about voicing the dragon in Damsel with Netflix, Shohreh explained:

"It wasn’t hard to imagine that I could have, or would have been, a dragon in past life. But I have to admit that it became pretty challenging when I got to the sound studio and started following her steps through the forest while voicing her, for dragons can only move forward, not backward.”

Who is Shohreh Aghdashloo? Origins explored

American- Iranian actress, Shohreh Aghdashloo (Image via saghdashloo@Instagram)

Shohreh was born on May 11, 1952, in Iran. She began acting at 24 and by 1977, made a name for herself among critics. Having established her career as an actress with the 1976 movie, Chess of the Wind, and other ventures, Aghdashloo moved to England and then to Los Angeles.

Her various roles in both television and movies for years brought her great critical acclaim and awards. She was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category in the 2003 movie adaption of House of Sand and Fog.

She appeared in various popular various TV show like Grey's Anatomy, House and Bones, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her lead character, Dina Araz in the fourth season of 24, is a memorable one.

The 71-year-old actress's most recent venture was in the 2023 movie, Renfield, where she played the role of Bellafrancesca Lobo, alongside Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult.

Where to watch Damsel (2024)?

Damsel is available to stream on Netflix. A dark fantasy, the movie was released on March 8 on the streaming platform.

The plot of the movie centers on Princess Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown), a youthful, submissive, and well-protected noblewoman.

She agrees to marry a charming young prince, only to learn later that his family intends to use her as a sacrifice to pay off a long-standing debt. She is trapped in a cave with a dragon that breathes fire, and her only chance of surviving is by using her inner strength and willpower.