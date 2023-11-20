Who voices Thaedus in Invincible Season 2? Explained 

While the first part of Invincible Season 2 is being aired as per schedule, fans are eagerly waiting for the superior father figure, Thaedus, to arrive in the storyline. The teaser for the show has given a quick glimpse of the character and revealed the voice artist to be Peter Cullen. Cullen, famed for voicing Optimus Prime in the Transformer series, is a welcome addition to the popular animation show.

The adult superhero series by Robert Kirkman follows the origin and escapades of Mark Grayson AKA Invincible. The story shows how a teenager with a superhero father develops his powers and learns to wield them the right way. It also hints at the trauma of a son as his father falls from his respectable esteem and he strives to be unlike his predecessor.

In the animated series, the Grayson family of Mark, Nolan and Debbie are voiced by Steven Yeun, J K Simmons and Sandra Oh, respectively. Invincible Season 2 debuted on November 3, 2023, and plans to air the first four episodes as Part 1 this year.

Thaedus of Invincible Season 2 voiced by Optimus Prime voice actor

Peter Cullen is set to voice Thaedus in the show (Image via IMDb and YouTube@New Sage)

As the teaser of Invincible Season 2 revealed, Peter Cullen is joining the team of artists this season. In the teaser, Cullen has just one sentence to warn about the Viltrumites warring with their own. In that, Peter managed to add gravity to the character displaying eons of experience.

The clip reminded fans of the times when Cullen, voicing Optimus Prime, delivered similar pathos and power at the same time. The one-sentence teaser in Invincible Season 2 tells a lot about the character and how well Cullen’s voice fits the role.

Who is Thaedus of Invincible?

In Image Comics, Thaedus has a significant role (Image via Prime Video)

While how much of the character will be exploited in Invincible Season 2 is still unclear, the character of Thaedus has an important presence in the comics. He is the founder and leader of the Coalition of Planets. The purpose of the coalition is to fight against the atrocities of the Viltrumites. His team has Telia and Allen the Alien as two chief members.

Thaedus’ appearance is noticeable in the Invincible Season 2 teaser due to his wizened look with a bald head, white flowing beard and traditional dress. The gravitas of the voice comes from Cullen’s dialogue. As per the book, Invincible #23, Thaedus is a Viltrumite who went against his kind.

Here's the teaser:

When he learned that Mark Grayson had challenged his destiny, he was pleasantly surprised. He reached out to both Mark and his father Nolan to have them on his side. He not only assembled troops and acquired weapons for biowarfare, but also became a hands-on guide for the lead father-son duo.

Who is Peter Cullen?

Cullen is famous for voicing Optimus Prime (Image via IMDb)

As the voice of Thaedus spoke in the teaser of Invincible Season 2, many of the fans may have recognized the familiar commanding voice. Peter Cullen has been part of various high-profile projects in the past including Optimus Prime in Transformers and Eyeore in Winnie the Pooh franchises.

The Canadian voice artist has been part of many other projects such as Knight Rider, Predator and Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers. At BotCon 2010, Cullen was inducted into the Transformers Hall of Fame by Hasbro for voicing Optimus Prime.

While Invincible is a recent addition to the voice actor’s filmography, Peter Cullen’s Thaedus may have a big role in the future of the show.

Watch Invincible Season 2 airing on Prime Video while Season 1 and Invincible: Atom Eve are available on the platform for streaming.