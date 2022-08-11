Who was Jeff Jansen? Tributes pour in as Global Fire Ministries co-founder and pastor dies aged 59

On August 10, according to a recent statement released by Global Fire Ministries (GFM), evangelical pastor Jeff Jansen has passed away at the age of 59. The GFM foundation, which he co-founded, released a statement over his demise. The statement read:

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Jeff Jansen passed away unexpectedly. Over the years, Jeff has left an indelible mark on those who knew him.”

Meanwhile, Jansen’s family had also released a statement through an Instagram post. A picture of the late pastor was captioned with:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our Dad, Jeff Jansen, has gone home to be with The Lord. Our Dad’s legacy will be remembered as one of passion for the Gospel, for God’s people, and for the Nations of the World.”

While no cause of death has been announced, both statements mentioned that additional details regarding the possible memorial service would be shared once finalized. The pastor leaves behind his children - Hannah, James, John, Philip, Mercy, Truth, and Given, as well as his estranged wife, Jan Jansen.

What is known about Pastor Jeff Jansen?

Pastor Jeff Jansen, along with his estranged wife, Jan Jansen, was the co-founder of Global Fire Ministries. The self-proclaimed prophet had been a religious conference speaker for over 22 years. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee resident founded the Global Fire Ministries around 19 years ago, in 2003.

The evangelist pastor, aka Jeffrey Thomas Jansen, had also been a senior pastor of Fathers House 360. Meanwhile, according to his website, he was further involved with ministries like:

“JJI Covenant Network (a World Apostolic Network of Churches and Ministries), Prophetic U (JJI School of the Prophets and Supernatural Academy, JJI Partnership and Mentoring Academy, JJI Prayer Furnace and International Revival Coalition, JJI Covenant Network (a World Apostolic Network of Churches and Ministries), Prophetic U (JJI School of the Prophets and Supernatural Academy), JJI Partnership and Mentoring Academy, and JJI Prayer Furnace and International Revival Coalition.)

Jeff Jansen’s website further mentioned:

“Jeff’s burning desire is to see churches, cities, regions, and whole nations ignited and transformed by the power of God. Jeff flows in a strong prophetic and miracle healing anointing that releases the tangible Glory of God everywhere he goes with Signs and Wonders. Jeff also teaches, trains, and equips believers how to live and move in the supernatural Presence of God, emphasizing that communion and intimacy with the Holy Spirit is vital for transformation.”

Amidst his work as a pastor and conference speaker, the late 59-year-old had also written books that preached about his religious ideologies. He had written multiple books like Glory Rising, Furious Sound of Glory, Revival of the Secret Place, Trump the Destiny of God’s America, Exploring the Unseen World, The Believers Guide to Miracles, Impartation Activation, and more.

Netizens react to Jeff Jansen’s demise at 59

Following the news of his death, a legion of tributes rushed in on social media platforms. Numerous of Jansen’s admirers took to Twitter to express their condolences with biblical quotes.

Todd R. Post @trpost Jeff Jansen unexpectedly passed away at 59. His ministry impacted many people’s lives. I pray the Jansen family will be comforted during this difficult time. Psalm 34:18 (NLT) says, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” Jeff Jansen unexpectedly passed away at 59. His ministry impacted many people’s lives. I pray the Jansen family will be comforted during this difficult time. Psalm 34:18 (NLT) says, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” https://t.co/q4irauy1Pm

In 2021, Jeff Jansen left his wife

Last year, Jansen had to step down from Global Fire Ministries, which led to his estranged wife taking charge of the organization. According to Newsweek, the ministry said that at that time, the pastor followed:

“a pattern of making poor moral choices, and bad coping mechanisms, [and] character flaws.”

The ministry clearly stated that the decision to leave his wife and children was a precursor to his departure. They said:

“Rather than submit to the process of healing and restoration, Jeff recently made an intentional decision to leave his wife and family to pursue his own desires. He remains unrepentant and unremorseful.”

As of now, it is not known if the two had completed their divorce and separation prior to Jansen’s death.

