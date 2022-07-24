Where to buy the Liberal Youth Ministry x Juventus F.C. collection? Release date and more explored

After releasing their latest 2022-23 away kit on Thursday, July 21, 2022, the Italian Serie A giants Juventus F.C. has teamed up with Mexico-based streetwear fashion label Liberal Youth Ministry to remix the jersey for a limited-edition collection.

Mexican designer Zaragoza, who founded Liberal Youth Ministry, has put its own spin on the new Juventus F.C. jersey, which has resulted in a unique capsule collection. The collection can be purchased from the official e-commerce site of Dover Street Market Los Angeles, Dover Street Market New York, and their physical stores, starting Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 AM PT.

More about the refashioned Liberal Youth Ministry x Juventus F.C. 2022-23 away kit

Refashioned Liberal Youth Ministry x Juventus F.C. 2022 23 away kit (Image via @liberalyouthministry / Instagram)

Based out of Mexico, Liberal Youth Ministry (LYM) has a spiritual connection with football. The fashion label has often used the reference of energy emanating from football stadiums, fans, and thundering cheers in their sub-cultural clothing like Punk. LYM's founder, Zaragoza, talks about soccer's influence on the label:

"Liberal Youth Ministry and soccer converge in an energy that is difficult to describe: you have to live, sweat and feel it in every cell of your body. For me, a spirit that lights up and transforms is primitive youth.”

Design house LYM has reimagined the Adidas x Juventus F.C. 2022-23 away kit for their latest collaboration with the football club. LYM has embedded its signature style and print underneath a ripped outer layer.

The collection features several distressed jerseys which have the brand's signature brightly-colored prints underneath. It also includes hoodies with distressed jersey overtop, allowing the hoodie's print to be partially showcased. Antonio Zaragoza talks about the inspiration behind the design:

“A ripped shirt is the symbol of post-futuristic archeology that he calls primitive because it captures the essence of young people – their fire, their wilderness and free spirit – and how it speaks to us about a future in which we return to the essence of our roots: a sacred but modern spirituality.”

The press release further explains that the collaboration marks a resignification, which refers to a blend of the present and the past alongside incorporating an element of disruptiveness into the future.

The reimagined jersey-hoodie piece features distinct elements such as ying-yang and Swarovski crystal embellishments. LYM has worked with crystal embellishments for previous collections as well.

This collaboration with Juventus F.C. bears certain similarities with LYM's Spring 2023 collection, including the distressing and the embellishments.

About the release

The collection is being released at the same time as Juventus's preseason tour of the United States. They were scheduled to play Liga MX side CD Guadalajara on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and are expected to play against F.C. Barcelona on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The tour will wrap up with a match on Saturday, July 30, 2022 against Real Madrid club at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The jerseys in the capsule will be available from Saturday, July 23,11 AM PT, at Dover Street Market Los Angeles and Dover Street Market New York. You can also purchase them on the official e-commerce site of Dover Street Market New York.

