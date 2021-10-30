Who was Octavio Ocaña? Tributes pour in as Benito Rivers from 'Vecinos" dies at 22

Actor Octavio Ocaña aka Benito from Vecinos, has recently passed away. The news was confirmed by Televisa Espectaculos and his colleagues he knew from the entertainment industry.

Lalo Spain, a close friend of Ocaña and his companion, also confirmed Ocaña’s death and paid tribute to him with an emotional message. Sending his condolences to the family, Spain said that he would not stop crying following the demise of his closest friend.

Eduardo España @laloespana Estamos deshechos. No puedo dormir, no paro de llorar y temblar. Q.E.P.D. Octavio Ocaña, nuestro queridísimo Benito en #Vecinos Mis condolencias para sus padres y hermanas. Un fuerte abrazo lleno de amor. Gracias por tantas risas y por compartir tu angelote. Estamos deshechos. No puedo dormir, no paro de llorar y temblar. Q.E.P.D. Octavio Ocaña, nuestro queridísimo Benito en #Vecinos Mis condolencias para sus padres y hermanas. Un fuerte abrazo lleno de amor. Gracias por tantas risas y por compartir tu angelote.

Lalo Spain also shared the message on Instagram and a before and after picture of Octavio Ocaña. Producer Elias Solorio also expressed his grief on Twitter and said he couldn’t believe that Ocaña is no more.

A look into the life and career of Octavio Ocaña

Born on November 7, 1998, Octavio Augusto Pérez Ocaña was a popular Mexican actor. He was most famous for his appearance as Benito in the TV series Vecinos.

Ocaña made his acting debut in the program Chabelo in the section titled Chiquillos y Chiquillas. He was also a part of the Mexican melodrama telenovela Lola…Érase una vez. He played the role of Gaspar in the Mexican film Amor Letra por Letra, released in 2008.

Details related to Octavio Ocaña’s birth vary everywhere. He was reportedly born on November 7, 1998, in Villahermosa, Tabasco, and his parents' names remain unavailable for now. He collaborated with Omar Chaparro in a film, El Gato Chido.

Octavio Ocaña died under strange circumstances. (Image via DistritoComedia/Twitter)

Ocaña was five years old when he made his television debut in Vecinos and retired from the role after three seasons. However, he came back to the show since he could not control his attraction towards it.

Reports say that the actor spent his last few days in Villa Nicolás Romero. It is unknown if he was engaged, married, or in a committed relationship.

How did Octavio Ocaña die?

Information related to Octavio Ocaña’s death has been different and confusing everywhere. He was reportedly traveling in his gray jeep with two more people.

El Universal de Mexico said that when Ocaña and the other two people were driving on the Chamapa-Lechería highway, they were stopped by the municipal police for reportedly being intoxicated. However, they did not stop and left the scene.

Following a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into another private car. A shot was heard after a few seconds that may have led to the death of Octavio Ocaña. Sources mention that Ocaña was the weapon owner, and it is unknown who pulled the trigger.

Ocaña’s companions have been arrested, and one of them was also injured. Alcoholic beverages were also found inside the vehicle.

