Who Was Peter 'Peetah' Morgan? Exploring his career as The Morgan Heritage lead Singer dies aged 46

Peter 'Peetah' Morgan was a reggae artist and the lead singer of The Morgan Heritage, a family band consisting of Peter alongside Una Morgan, Roy "Gramps" Morgan, Nakhamyah "Lukes" Morgan, and Memmalatel "Mr. Mojo" Morgan.

The singer died at the age of 46 on February 25, 2024, and his death was announced by the family band on its official Instagram page on the same day.

"It is out of sincere love that we share that our husband, father, son and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter 'Peetah' Morgan, has ascended today on February 25, 2024," they said in a statement.

The statement added:

"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing. Thank you!."

Morgan is survived by his family and close relatives. No cause of death has been revealed by the family or other sources as of the writing of this article.

The life and legacy of Peter 'Peetah' Morgan

Peter 'Peetah' Morgan was born to Jamaican reggae star Denroy Morgan in New York City in 1977. The singer started his career with his family band The Morgan Heritage in 1994, with the band releasing their debut album, Miracles, in 1994.

Morgan Heritage had their first successful album on their fourth studio album, Don't Haffi Dread, which was released in 1999. The album received critical acclaim and led to the band's North America tour as support for Toots and the Maytals.

The band had their second notable album in the form of the 2005 album Full Circle. Released via VP on January 25, 2005, the album peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Reggae album chart.

The band achieved critical and commercial acclaim with their album, Strictly Roots, which was released on March 31, 2015 via CTBC Music Group. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard Reggae album chart.

While primarily working as part of the family band, Peter 'Peetah' Morgan also had his own solo album, T.U.T. (The Undeniable Truth), which was released in 2013. Speaking about the album in a general press statement before the release of the album, the singer stated:

"It was nothing planned. We got a call from (producer) Salaam Remi last year about Gramps, Mojo and myself doing individual songs for an album he was doing. The song I did (Salute Them) came out so well; I just got to thinking about doing something for myself. It’s going to be more hip-hop and dancehall with some R&B overtones."

The singer worked with Shane Brown and Juke Boxx Productions as part of the album, which was popular in Jamaica as well as online. More recently, the singer collaborated with the band SunDub on their second studio album, Spirits Eat More, recording the single New Ways To Love. The single has more than 70,000 views on YouTube.

Peter 'Peetah' Morgan also collaborated with Jah Sun on the album Return to Balance, which was released on July 7, 2023, as well as with Steel Pulse and Rebelution on the project Old School Feeling (Remix). The singer's last project was the single Better World, released on July 21, 2023.