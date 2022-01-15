Who was Wavy Navy Pooh? Tributes pour in as Miami rapper reportedly shot and killed 

On January 14, Miami-based rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was shot to death. He was ambushed in his car while driving near Zoo Miami. Navy Pooh was reported to be driving his Toyota Camry with his two children, one and five, and a woman in the backseat at the time of the shooting.

According to police reports, the rapper stopped at the intersection when a gray Lexus pulled up next to him and started firing at Wavy Navy. While Pooh (whose real name is Shandler Beaubien) was killed, his co-passengers were reportedly unharmed.

Beaubien’s name was not confirmed by law enforcement. However, several social-media condolence posts claimed that Wavy Navy was the deceased driver.

What is known about rapper Wavy Navy Pooh?

The 28-year-old rapper was a rising rapper associated with the Quality Control Music label. Pooh was from Liberty City, Miami, and wanted to portray “the other side” of the city through his music. As per his brief profile on Q.C.’s website, he said:

“Hip hop inspired me because I always saw a way out for people like myself coming from nothing…I want to be a legend when it’s all said & done. I want the world to know the other side of Miami.”

Pooh reportedly signed with the Q.C. (which also signed Migos and Lil Yatchy) three years back. His first professional studio album and EPs seem to have been released in the last two years.

The artist released his first studio album on Spotify, M.I.A.M.I. - Murder Is A Major Issue in 2020. The album was followed by Endangered, which was released last year.

Wavy Navy Pooh’s most successful song till date remains his collaborative effort with rapper Gucci Mane on Guwop. The Miami-based rapper’s most viewed song on YouTube is Money On My Head (with over one million views), which also featured Moneybagg Yo.

Fans and associates pay tribute to the late rapper

Several tweets shared their condolences for Wavy Navy Pooh and paid tribute to his brief legacy as a rapper.

Ja.nesh 💸 @beatsbyjanesh He gave me a chance and gave me my first placement ever RIP I just heard wavy navy Pooh got killed todayHe gave me a chance and gave me my first placement everRIP I just heard wavy navy Pooh got killed today 😢😢😢😢 He gave me a chance and gave me my first placement ever 😕 RIP

FℰოϮ✺❤️‍🩹 @RobbBanks RIP WAVY NAVY POOH REAL 1

LOVE 2 THE WHOLE BROWN SUBS 🖤 RIP WAVY NAVY POOH REAL 1LOVE 2 THE WHOLE BROWN SUBS 🖤

Michael Santos @RealMikeSantos R.I.P. Wavy Navy Pooh. My mom told me something happened by the zoo and now I’m finding out it was him. I didn’t know who he was but damn to get hit up like that out here is wild R.I.P. Wavy Navy Pooh. My mom told me something happened by the zoo and now I’m finding out it was him. I didn’t know who he was but damn to get hit up like that out here is wild

Side Hustle King 👨🏽‍💻💰 @profitwithant The music industry lost another up and coming artist..



Wavy Navy Pooh was murdered in his own hometown of Miami, FL



Rest easy, King 🕊 The music industry lost another up and coming artist.. Wavy Navy Pooh was murdered in his own hometown of Miami, FL Rest easy, King 🕊 https://t.co/YmG1VJczdI

I No Black I Dominican @Baba_340 Damn they killed wavy navy Pooh with a 1 year old and 5 year old in the car… them kids scared for life Damn they killed wavy navy Pooh with a 1 year old and 5 year old in the car… them kids scared for life

Why was Wavy Navy Pooh shot?

As per Miami-Dade authorities, Pooh was allegedly involved in a series of shootings in 2021. With law enforcement being prepared for retaliation attacks in the upcoming future, it can be speculated that Pooh might have been killed in one such attack as well.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned claim is speculative and not confirmatory. The official investigation is still underway.

The late rapper was also shot in 2020 while driving, injuring his legs. As per Miami Herald, he reportedly shot back in self-defense when another car randomly opened fire on him.

