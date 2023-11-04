Who is Wendy Carrillo? All about the California Lawmaker who was arrested on suspicion of DUI after LA crash

California lawmaker, Wendy Carrillo was arrested on Friday, November 3, 2023, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. According to the Los Angeles Times, Carrillo's blood alcohol level was double the legal limit while she was behind the wheel. Shortly after the allegations came to light, Carillo issued a statement and said that she takes responsibility for her actions as she apologized for the same.

In December 2017, Carrillo was elected to serve in the California State Assembly. Before the election, the California lawmaker worked as a broadcast journalist and media pundit.

Wendy Carrillo became an assembly member in 2017

43-year-old Wendy Carrillo was born in El Salvador and came to the US when her mother immigrated to the country. She graduated from two institutions- East Los Angeles College and Cal State Los Angeles. She did her masters in specialized journalism at the University of Southern California.

In 2009, Carrillo was rewarded the Elfen Foundation Social Justice Award, and then in 2010, she was honored with the Woman of the Year award by the California State Senate.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career by working as a host and producer at KPFK 90.7 FM. She worked in the field until 2016, before becoming an assembly member in 2017. The lawmaker worked in the communications department for a Service Employee International Union (SEIU) local supporting California's home-care workers.

Currently, she is also contending against Councilmember Kevin de León.

On Friday, November 3, at about 1:30 am local time, authorities responded to a crash on the 6200 block of Monterey Road in Northeast Los Angeles. The officers arrived at the scene after getting reports of a car crashing into two other parked vehicles. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said that her blood alcohol level was possibly "more than double" during the crash.

A 32-year-old witness claimed that they heard the loud crash and saw Wendy Carrillo and her car with the airbags deployed. The individual then called the police, and as per the New York Daily News, they said:

"She had very slurred speech and was very disoriented."

Wendy Carrillo claimed that she had never been charged in connection to a DUI before

Wendy Carrillo issued a statement after the news came to light and took responsibility for her actions. According to the New York Post, she apologized to her family, constituеnts, and others as she said:

"As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support."

Criminal law attorney, Lara Yerestsian said that if Carrillo is charged and found guilty, it wouldn't be treated like a regular DUI case. They stated that the possible consequences could be more severe as the situation allegedly involved a crash and high blood alcohol levels. As per the Los Angeles Times, Yerestsian said:

"She may have to complete a longer first-time DUI offender program and have more terms and conditions of probation."

Expand Tweet

The Times approached the lawmaker after she left LAPD's Metropolitan Detention Center. While she didn't provide any information about the case, she mentioned that she had never been arrested for a DUI before.