Who is Wes Nelson? Love Island star's life explored 

Wes Nelson rose to fame for stirring drama in season 4 of Love Island and has continued to remain in the spotlight ever since. Originally from England, the 25-year-old initially pursued a career in engineering before transitioning to establish himself in the realm of television.

As a singer and influencer, Wes recently collaborated with Craig David for the single Abracadabra and has appeared on multiple reality shows. He competed in season 11 of Dancing On Ice, where he finished second with dancing partner Vanessa Bauer. In 2019, Wes participated in The X Factor: Celebrity, where he displayed his singing and rapping prowess in front of viewers.

Exploring Love Island star Wes Nelson's life

Born on March 18, 1998, Wes Nelson initially pursued a career as an electrical and nuclear systems design engineer before making his appearance on ITV’s Love Island, according to Closer magazine. Since then, he has become a fixture on television, with no signs of slowing down. After garnering fame on the show, he transitioned into the music industry.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, The Games, The Crystal Maze, Sink or Swim, are some of the TV shows graced by Wes Nelson over the years. Additionally, his discography includes hit tracks like See Nobody, Say Nothing, Fly Away, and more. Owing to his lucrative career in both television and music, Wes Nelson reportedly became a millionaire at 21, with an estimated net worth of £2 million, as per The Sun.

Wes Nelson's dating history and stint on Love Island season 4

Wes Nelson’s name followed drama when he was a part of the British version of Love Island season 4 in 2018. The musician kicked off his journey with Laura Anderson, but in a dramatic twist, Wes left for Megan Barton-Hanson, a move no one saw coming. What garnered more traction was Megan’s ditching Wes for another islander, Alex Miller.

Eventually, when Alex was booted out of the villa, Wes and Megan coupled up together and finished in fourth place.

Addressing their rocky yet romantic relationship, Megan wrote on Instagram:

“The last four days have been such a whirlwind! Not only have I met the love of my life in the villa, but have made friends for life too. It’s been amazing meeting Wes’ family they have welcomed me with open arms. I feel so blessed.”

She thanked fans for their support, noting how the couple had been “happier” together. However, Wes and Megan announced their split only six months after exiting Love Island.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, as per The Sun, Megan emphasized the split was a mutual decision:

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate."

Wes Nelson’s relationship with Love Island: All Stars fame Arabelle Chi

Wes Nelson recently made an appearance at the Love Island: All Stars villa alongside Craig David, where the duo performed Abracadabra. The South African villa, which has become a hot hub of exes reunions, left bombshell Arabella Chi surprised after Wes’ entry at the pool party. She awkwardly smiled and danced, saying, “Oh my god,” “Well this is awkward!” looking at her ex-boyfriend.

As reported by The Sun, Arabella and Wes began dating in the second half of 2019 after going on multiple romantic dinner dates. In September 2019, the couple made their relationship public on Instagram and also went on a romantic outing in the Maldives and Ibiza. After three months of dating, the couple decided to move in together. However, their relationship came to an end in April 2020.

This week called for a triple elimination in All Stars villa, with Joanna Chimonides and Joe Garratt being dumped during the recoupling ceremony and Chris Taylor’s booting out after 24 hours.

Viewers interested in catching up can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All-Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.