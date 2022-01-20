Who is West Elm Caleb? TikTok 'serial dater' goes viral 

Multiple women have taken to TikTok to share their disappointing dates with ‘West Elm Caleb.’ The man in question is furniture designer Caleb Hunter. The 25-year-old is now being exposed for ghosting several women in New York City.

TikTok users alleged that they met Hunter, who works at West Elm on Hinge. Several women mentioned receiving endless flirtatious messages from him before unexpectedly being ghosted by the man.

A woman named Kell, who goes by the username @kellsbellsbaby on TikTok, has described the man as being tall, artsy, and sporting a mustache. She mentioned on the video-sharing platform that she had been dating him for six weeks until she knew that West Elm Caleb had dated “every other woman” in New York City.

Women share their experience with West Elm Caleb on TikTok

As experiences are rapidly being shared online, producer Zach Schwartz joked that it seems like a real John Tucker Must Die moment. In the aforementioned movie, a teenager’s ex-girlfriends make him fall in love with a girl, only for the latter to break up with him. They do so to seek revenge.

Zach Schwartz @zachzachzach So on tiktok there are dozens of NY women telling stories about a man named Caleb from West Elm who is a furniture designer that gaslights and ghosts them. It’s like if John Tucker Must Die or The Other Woman happened in real life in real time on tiktok. So on tiktok there are dozens of NY women telling stories about a man named Caleb from West Elm who is a furniture designer that gaslights and ghosts them. It’s like if John Tucker Must Die or The Other Woman happened in real life in real time on tiktok. https://t.co/BMCv39iu79

TikTok user @meemshou shared her experience with West Elm Caleb as well. She joked about being ghosted and said:

“This one’s dedicated to Caleb. No hard feelings though, you were too tall.”

@meemshou also made a follow-up video as it felt it was her “duty” to “warn my girls about this Caleb from West Elm.”

Since then, other women have stated that West Elm Caleb:

“He literally love-bombed me, dated me for a month, and then ghosted me.”

Another netizen shared:

“Omg, stop. I went on a date with him a few months ago. He was texting so much then ghosted after asking me to dinner LOL.”

A TikTok user shared that she matched with the man twice on a dating app. Once they began talking, she questioned him about the circulating stories. She then said that he “IMMEDIATELY blocked me on everything hahaha.”

More women have shared their stories online, which are available on the video-sharing platform.

Julia Grantham @NotJulietOk So is Pete Davidson going to play West Elm Caleb on the next episode of SNL or ? So is Pete Davidson going to play West Elm Caleb on the next episode of SNL or ?

Melanie Bee @m_k_blurr The sharing of West Elm Caleb stories is an excellent modern example of how women have long used gossip to share valuable information with one another, and the demonization of gossip serves largely to preserve and perpetuate the patriarchy. In this essay, I will The sharing of West Elm Caleb stories is an excellent modern example of how women have long used gossip to share valuable information with one another, and the demonization of gossip serves largely to preserve and perpetuate the patriarchy. In this essay, I will

West Elm Caleb responds to ‘serial dater’ allegations

TikTok @kellsbellsbaby shared @meemshou’s video with Caleb during their conversations. He stated that the video was shared by his coworkers as well, which was “part of what’s been bumming [him] out.”

He wrote in the messages which had been screenshotted:

“I guess this girl just has a big following and talked about a tall Caleb, so naturally, some girls I matched with and stopped talking to asked her if it was me, and then she made this apparently?”

Speaking of his tendency to ghost women, he said that it was the “nature of the app.” He added that dating apps allow you to match with multiple women, and the stories uploaded on TikTok allow netizens “to comment without any need to validate their stories, so, yes, of course, it’s going to sound bad.”

Jamie @jlew8 me living thousands of miles away absorbed in the west elm Caleb tiktok drama me living thousands of miles away absorbed in the west elm Caleb tiktok drama https://t.co/TKYEY0Crjo

As of January 19, the hashtag “WestElmCaleb” has received over 5.4 million collective views on TikTok.

