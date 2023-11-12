Who will replace Tom Hiddleston as Loki? List of potential candidates explored

As iconic actors gracefully step aside in the ever-evolving tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the burning question emerges: Who will inherit the mantle of Loki from the charismatic Tom Hiddleston? The cunning trickster, a key figure in Phase 1 of the MCU, is about to embark on a voyage of metamorphosis. Fans of Loki are holding out for word on whether the character will return for a third season from Marvel Studios.

Although the second season of Loki ended a significant chapter, according to Executive Producer Kevin Wright's comments, the door may not be closed entirely. The third season is feasible since the MCU has been recalibrated to accommodate multi-season programming, which adds fire to the rumors of Loki's comeback, albeit with a different actor taking up the mantle. In this article, we delve into the potential candidates who might step into the enigmatic shoes of Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

Loki: Bidding goodbye to Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston, who breathed life into Loki, hints at a transition, labeling himself a “temporary torchbearer” for the role during a Disney+ Loki panel discussion. As the MCU introduces fresh faces and legacy heroes, speculation intensifies about the future of Loki and who will carry the torch forward.

Loki variants from Loki season 1 (Image via IMDb)

The Multiverse, a narrative masterstroke unveiled in Loki season 1, adds a layer of complexity to the succession game. Hiddleston's reference to Loki enduring for centuries implies a timeless nature, leaving the door open for various Loki variants to enter the limelight.

Potential Loki Candidates

Jack Veal's Kid Loki

Jack Veal as Kid Loki in Loki season 1 (Image via IMDb)

Enter Jack Veal, the embodiment of Kid Loki, a character speculated to be part of the Young Avengers project. Kid Loki's youthful energy and mischievous charm make him a captivating prospect. The Multiverse's infinite possibilities create a space for a younger Loki variant to take center stage.

Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie

Sophia Di Martino is a strong contender for the coveted role, who portrays Sylvie, the female Loki variant. Introduced in Loki season 1, Sylvie's complex character and Di Martino's compelling performance make her a front-runner.

Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, a female Loki variant (Image via IMDb)

Marvel's concerted effort to bring more female heroes to the forefront aligns with the possibility of Sylvie becoming the next Loki. The character's unique powers, combined with Marvel's commitment to diversity and representation, make Sylvie a compelling choice for ushering in a new era of Loki.

Alligator Loki

Alligator Loki was either born or transformed into an alligator in its timeline. He allegedly ate a neighbor's cat one day. The Time Variance Authority jailed him for causing a nexus event that created a deviation from the Sacred Timeline since he was scheduled to devour another neighbor's cat.

Alligator Loki in Loki season 1 (Image via IMDb)

He was then pruned and transported to the Void, where he met Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and Boastful Loki. While unlikely, a crossover event with Dogpool from the upcoming Deadpool 3, Captain Marvel’s pet Goose, the Flerken cat, and Rocket Raccoon and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy would cause a major uproar in the Marvel fandom.

Hiddleston's Lasting Legacy

It's still unclear if Marvel will choose a smooth transition or a dramatic change in the character's appearance. Captain America and Black Widow are two examples of the founding Avengers that Marvel has phased out or replaced, which suggests that the MCU is unpredictable.

With such high stakes, Loki season 2 offers a chance to confirm the character's destiny. Tom Hiddleston's journey as Loki is a cinematic adventure that has left a lasting mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the potential transformation approaches, all that is certain is that the God of Mischief's legacy will endure.

Both seasons of Loki are streaming on Disney+.