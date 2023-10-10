Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set for 4K restoration at Disney+ 

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a cherished relic of animation, is set to reclaim its magnificence. As part of the celebrations marking the centenary of The Walt Disney Company, this 1937 classic is set to undergo a radiant 4K restoration, and will soon enchant viewers on Disney+.

Originally released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs stands as a monument in the annals of cinematic history. Not only is it Disney's inaugural feature-length animated production, but it also sets a precedent for a flourishing genre of animated films. Its impact was such that it received a unique Oscar honor, an ensemble of one large and seven diminutive statuettes, forever sealing its legendary status.

Disney, a name synonymous with magical storytelling, has woven tales that resonate across generations. As the entertainment giant marks its 100th year, it is only fitting that it pays homage to its roots, revisiting and revitalizing classics that have shaped the dreams of countless individuals worldwide.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and the restoration magic

Determined to let Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs shine in its full glory, Disney has embarked on a meticulous 4K restoration journey. This endeavor is steered by the combined expertise of the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, working in synergy with eminent artists from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

It's worth noting that this distinguished team had previously been lauded for their exceptional restoration of the 1950's Cinderella.

Esteemed Disney Animation artist Michael Giaimo, recognized for his contributions to Wish and Frozen, alongside revered animator-director Eric Goldberg, known for Once Upon A Studio, Pocahontas, and Fantasia/2000, played pivotal roles in this endeavor. Goldberg encapsulated the essence of their mission, stating:

"As the very first Walt Disney feature, Mike Giaimo and I felt we owed a debt to history to get it looking as beautiful, and as accurate to the original colors, as we could. The muted palette and the delicate watercolor backgrounds evoke the illustrated fairy tales that Walt so loved, and the story and characters continue to resonate to this day.

He continued:

I hope our work inspires future generations of animation artists to fully appreciate the masterful talent and care that has gone into this landmark film."

The restoration aims to amplify the movie's original brilliance by leveraging state-of-the-art technology. Kevin Schaeffer, Walt Disney Studios' director of restoration, voiced his exhilaration about the project. He discussed revisiting Walt's original film negatives to restore this timeless classic's pristine beauty.

For those eagerly awaiting this revitalized masterpiece, a visual comparison of the film showcasing the transition from "before" to "after" is a testament to the painstaking efforts invested in the restoration. The original version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, meanwhile, remains accessible for streaming on Disney+.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs isn't just a film; it's a beacon of Hollywood's illustrious legacy. Acknowledged by the American Film Institute and inducted into the National Film Registry's inaugural year in 1989, its stature in cinema remains unparalleled.

The restoration isn't merely about breathing new life into an old classic; it underscores Disney's unwavering reverence for its illustrious past. As the movie is set to dazzle viewers once again, it serves as a poignant reminder of Disney's unparalleled contribution to the world of animated storytelling. With its ageless charm, the film inspires captivating hearts, young and old.