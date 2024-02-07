Who is Will Stevens? Alexander: The Making of a God actor education, projects, and more explored

Alexander: The Making of a God was released on Netflix on January 31, 2024. Ever since its release, the show has been trending in multiple regions. As of February 7, 2024, the show ranks third in the list of TV shows currently streaming on the platform.

TUDUM by Netflix talks about the show and writes:

"You’ve likely heard of Alexander the Great — the warrior prince who became a legendary Hellenic ruler of most of the known Western world. However, Alexander: The Making of a God, recounts the historical icon’s conquests in a new way, using contemporary accounts and fact-based archaeology, much of which is based on ongoing excavations being undertaken by Greek archeologist Calliope Limneos-Papakosta in Alexandria, Egypt, the city that Alexander the Great founded."

The show although revolves around the life of Alexander The Great, has made several other characters the topic of discussion since the show's release. One among them is Hephaestion, who plays the young ruler's close confidante and friend.

The character of Hephaestion is wonderfully brought to life by actor Will Stevens, who does not shy away from exploring the multiple layers of the character in the show.

Where did Will Stevens from Alexander: The Making of a God receive his education from?

Will Stevens stars as Hephaestion in Netflix's original show Alexander: The Making of a God. He plays the Great ruler's close friend and potential romantic interest in the show.

Before the show's release, Stevens has had quite the journey both as an actor and as a student. Will Stevens is a former student of Oxford University in Oxford, England. He started his education at the prestigious university in 2017 where he pursued a course in Psychology and Philosophy.

In the same year, he also started taking formal training for acting at the Central School of Speech and Drama situated in North London. In 2019. the actor completed his Masters in Acting from Drama Centre London.

Throughout his student life, Stevens appeared in several theatre productions which earned him considerable praise as an actor. Even after his course ended, he continued earning a name for himself in the theatre circuit by actively partaking in theatre.

Is Alexander: The Making of a God Will Stevens' first project?

Before starring as Hephaestion in Alexander: The Making of a God, Will Stevens had primarily been associated with theatre.

In 2015, he assumed the role of Cornwall in a rendition of King Lear for which he received considerable praise. Talking about his portrayal of the character in the Shakespearean tragedy The Oxford Culture Review said:

"Oliver Skan and Will Stevens as Albany and Cornwall provided solid support to their female counterparts, with Skan coming into his own in his scenes with Aldred towards the close of the play."

Besides this in 2020, he also starred in How To Save a Rock, a play which had won several awards during the time. Stevens had yet again, received innumerable praise for his portrayal of Jack in the "Sharp, funny and informative" production.

Steven's big break on television came in 2020 when he appeared in two episodes of BBC's crime drama series "Silent Witness." Although brief, his portrayal of Pvt. John Sealy in the show did not go unnoticed.

All six episodes of Alexander: The Making of a God are currently streaming on Netflix.