Who was Wings Hauser married to? All about his wife and kids as veteran actor and father of Yellowstone star passes away

Airwolf star Wings Hauser, 78, unexpectedly passed away on March 15, 2025. A report by the Independent stated that the actor died from natural causes at his Los Angeles-based residence.

Wings’ wife, Cali Lili Hauser, announced the news of the Mutant star’s demise through her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 20, with a photo where the duo can be spotted with a dog. The caption of the post featured the achievements of Hauser over the years and also mentioned:

“His recent and upcoming releases along with his living wish is handing the torch to the love of his life, Cali, requesting she continue the work embodying their partnership, their love story and honoring his legacy.”

The post had a message for the fans of Wings Hauser as it requested them to support the projects of Wings and Cali’s “indie film and music studio” alongside a sanctuary, which is home to marine life and butterflies.

The Facebook page of the PM Entertainment Podcast also paid tribute to Hauser, describing him as a “great man”, whose unpredictable presence in any film or TV show was able to grab a lot of attention from the audience. The post further stated:

“Wings was a welcome and fiery fixture for a few early PM Entertainment movies – directing three himself – and for the lovers and champions of B Movies, Grindhouse films, indie horror and Straight to Video action flicks he was an icon, a sometimes wild haired, always wild eyed legend who commanded the frame and chewed the scenery.”

Wings Hauser tied the knot four times: Personal life and more

Although the Los Angeles, California native was a popular face in the entertainment industry, he also had a family where he raised two children. Wing exchanged vows four times throughout his career and his first marriage was to Jane Boltinhouse in 1970.

Although Wings Hauser and Jane’s marriage did not last long for more than three years, they welcomed a daughter named Bright Hauser, who has been featured in films like Skins and Dead Man Walking, as per IMDb.

Wings then got married to Cass Warner in 1974 and around five years later to Nancy Locke. While he did not have any children from the latter, Hauser became the father of a son, Cole, with Cass. As mentioned, he was married to Cali Lili Hauser before his recent demise, and the latter has described herself as an actress, director, singer, and writer in her Instagram bio.

Notably, Wings Hauser’s second child Cole is also active in the entertainment industry. He has portrayed Rip Wheeler in the Western drama series Yellowstone for almost six years. Apart from that, he has many films in his credits, including Pitch Black, The Cave, The Hit List, Olympus Had Fallen, and Panama.

In an interview with Freak Central in 2002, Cole said that he did not know his father until he turned 15. He further stated:

“I didn’t really grow up with him but when I moved out to L.A. he let me live with him for a year and we got to know each other a little then. I learned some things as far as the acting world and the business was concerned, but y’known him being an actor, his career was much different than mine.”

Apart from his wife Cali and children Bright and Cole, Wings Hauser is also survived by five grandchildren.

Wings was featured in many popular films and TV shows over the years such as Exiled in America, Original Gangstas, Rubber, Space Rangers, Bones, Criminal Minds, and JAG.

