Who won episode  2 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular? Cash prize, recap, and more details explored 

FOX's newest three-part holiday special titled LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, December 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The game show is a holiday special featuring celebrities paired with former LEGO Masters contestants. Each team will battle against the other throughout three episodes.

This We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set.This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. We were honored to have Leslie Jordan join us for the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. His humor, wit, and positivity brought so much joy to the set. This #LEGOMastersFOX special is dedicated to his memory. ❤️ https://t.co/5VBAfo0gWk

The official synopsis for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular reads:

"Over the course of the three nights, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises."

It continues:

"Fan-favorite builders from past seasons will pair up with the celebrity guests to form teams, all working together to compete in jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose."

In episode two of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, the teams competed against each other, vying for the $10,000 donation to a charity of their choice. The theme for this challenge was titled Sleigh It!, wherein each team had to build a spectacular sleigh that would hold the largest amount of weight.

The top two sleighs that held the most weight would go into the final round, where the Brickmasters would choose one winner based on the aesthetics.

Mel Brown and Leslie Jordan bagged $10,000 after winning episode two of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

This holiday special episode was more like a redemption challenge for Mel Brown because the last time he appeared on LEGO Masters, it was the same challenge that sent him home. Meanwhile, the other teams also were in it to win it.

The official synopsis for episode two read:

"In this next challenge, the teams are tasked with building Santa a brand-new sleigh that screams "Santa 2.0." On top of it looking great, it needs to be tough enough to span across two chimneys filled with heavy holiday gifts. The teams that build the sleigh that can hold the most weight without breaking will automatically move forward, but the Brickmasters will ultimately determine a winner based on aesthetics."

The teams were given 7 hours to build a sleigh, and it was tested out once the stipulated time was over.

First up was Finesse and Natalie, and their sleigh was called The Sleigh That Sleighs. It held up to 185 pounds before falling apart. Next up were Cheryl and Dom. Their sleigh was called It Takes Two. Sadly, their sleigh held the least amount of weight, 86 pounds.

LEGO Masters FOX @LEGOMastersFOX Huge congratulations to Leslie and Mel! 🥳



Tune in tomorrow night for the 2-hour finale of The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! 🤩 Huge congratulations to Leslie and Mel! 🥳Tune in tomorrow night for the 2-hour finale of The Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! 🤩 https://t.co/sXDyrWsTjf

Next up were Mel and Leslie. It was emotional and nerve-wracking for Mel because he wanted to get redemption after his last time on the show. Their sleigh was called Rocket Around The Christmas Tree. Luckily it held up to 320 pounds before it collapsed.

Finally, it was time for Robin and Boone to bring their sleigh up. It was called Santa's Supersonic Sleigh. Surprisingly, it surpassed every other sleigh and held up to 521 pounds before breaking apart.

Ultimately, Robin, Boone, Leslie, and Mel made it to the top two. The Brickmasters revealed that Mel and Leslie were the winners of the episode and bagged $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will return Wednesday at 8 pm ET for the holiday special grand finale only on FOX. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

