Who won Jeopardy! tonight? August 8, 2023, Monday

The new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 featured one returning champion and two new players. One-day winner, Jack Weller, returned to play against Alicia O’Hare, a social worker from Long Beach, New York, and Tom Philipose, a writing professor from Forest Hills, New York, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Emmy-winning game show consists of three rounds. As per the format, players are asked various questions in the form of clues and have to answer them in the form of questions.

The highest scorer in the final round wins the game and qualifies to return in the next episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Jack Weller

Jack Weller, a returning champion, entered the game with an aura of determination, having manifested the hashtag #BringBackJack, as he came back from the Second Chance game from last fall. Alicia O’Hare humorously shared that receiving her invitation to the Second Chance game was like a bad paper cut. Lastly, Tom Philipose shared that he was at a family celebration for a new nursing scholarship when he received his invitation to return to the show.

In this episode, Jeopardy! also announced that season 40, coming this fall, will be seeing more consolation prizes and a return of some contestants from seasons 37 and 38.

The categories for the first round were Women On The Map, TV Cartoons, A Green Party, The Elements, Mcdonald’s Around The World, and Plurals That Don’t End In S.

In the first half of the round, Jack swiftly took control, accumulating a whopping $9,000. While Alicia and Tom made strides to catch up in the second half of the round, Jack maintained a significant lead in the end.

The scores of the players after the first round were Jack at $9,200, Alicia at $6,200, and Tom at $2,400.

Tom Philipose, Alicia O'Hare, and Jack Weller make their way back to the Alex Trebek Stage TOMORROW on an all-new pic.twitter.com/iNmJe8kmzb Will things be different this time around?Tom Philipose, Alicia O'Hare, and Jack Weller make their way back to the Alex Trebek Stage TOMORROW on an all-new #JeopardySecondChance

In the second round, the categories included Revolts, Recent Movies, Miscellany, Festivals, Essay Questions, and Rhymer’s Delight.

Jack's strategic play shone as he landed both Daily Doubles early on, racking up a combined $8,000 from them. His commanding lead made it look like it was going to be a runaway victory. However, that wasn't the case.

The contestants' scores in the second round were Jack at $26,400, Alicia at $13,000, and Tom at $10,000.

In the Final Jeopardy! round, Jack emerged as the sole player with a correct response, securing his victory. Tom wagered $3,001 and finished with $6,999, while Alicia's daring bet of $13,000 resulted in her total earnings dropping to $0. Jack wagered $100 and ended the game with a total of $26,500. He will now move on to Thursday’s and Friday’s games.

Hence, Jack Weller won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the August 8 episode, the category for the final round was “Bodies of Water.” The question featured a challenging clue that tested the contestants' knowledge. The clue/question read:

"The Kattegat & Skagerrak Straits separate these 2 seas."

The correct answer was "What are the North Sea and the Baltic Sea?"

Jack's correct response propelled him to triumph, cementing his place in the next round. Take a look at the final results of the August 8 episode:

Tom $10,000 – $3,001 = $6,999 (What are Caspian + Black?)

Alicia $13,000 – $13,000 = $0 (What are the North & Atlantic)

Jack $26,400 + $100 = $26,500 (What are the Baltic + North Seas?)

With his victory, Jack Weller now holds the chance to participate in the coveted Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile Jeopardy! Season 39, will return with a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The show airs from Monday through Friday.