Who won Jeopardy! tonight? August 7, 2023, Monday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 featured one returning champion and two new players. One-day winner, Sadie Goldberger returned to play their fair share of games against Jeff Smith, a music educator from San Diego, California, and Sarah Snider, a middle school humanities teacher from Fishers, Indiana, on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The Emmy-winning game show consists of three rounds. As per the format, the players are asked various questions in the form of clues and have to answer them in the form of questions.

The highest scorer in the final round wins the game and qualifies to return in the next episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Sadie Goldberger

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy



Hear from 23-day champion and Masters finalist Mattea Roach on this week's episode of Inside Jeopardy!: pic.twitter.com/dp1rHf5OZL Let's go back to the beginningHear from 23-day champion and Masters finalist Mattea Roach on this week's episode of Inside Jeopardy!: linktr.ee/insidejeopardy

In this episode, the spotlight was on three skilled contestants: Sarah Snider, Jeff Smith, and Sadie Goldberger. Previously, Sadie was thwarted by time constraints during the Final Jeopardy round. Sarah's strong performance came close to ending Mattea Roach's streak, and Jeff stood out as one of the statistical favorites, particularly if there was a regression to the mean regarding Daily Doubles.

The categories for the first round were I Played A Real Person, Children’s Literature, Double Double Letters, Cereal Mascots, Captain, and Crunch.

Sarah began the game on a strong note, quickly answering five clues to establish an early lead. Jeff faced some challenges with Daily Doubles, but he managed to recover well as the round progressed.

Sadie, too, demonstrated her knowledge, setting the stage for a closely-contested Double Jeopardy! round.

The scores of the players in the first round were Sarah at $5,600, Sadie at $3,600, and Jeff at $3,000.

Jeopardy! @Jeopardy Relive the streak that made history and switch the channel to Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek on @PlutoTV: pic.twitter.com/sV7xWZxDNb From kid to GOATRelive the streak that made history and switch the channel to Jeopardy! hosted by Alex Trebek on @PlutoTV: bit.ly/3SsBiYR

In the second round, the categories included Destination Europe, Say What?, Math Class, News Makers & Writers ’22, Plantcraft, and "C" Band Lyrics.

While Sarah had a solid start, her buzzer performance waned in this round. Jeff and Sadie showcased their strengths, with Sadie securing both Daily Doubles through cautious bets. As the round progressed, the scores remained tight, leading to an exciting conclusion.

The contestants' scores in the second round were Sadie at $13,400, Jeff at $10,600, and Sarah at $5,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, all three contestants exhibited their knowledge by providing correct answers. Sadie, who had experienced an unfortunate loss earlier, made a triumphant return with an impressive performance. Sadie now moves on to Thursday’s and Friday’s games.

Hence, Sadie Goldberger won Jeopardy! today.

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

Sadie Goldberger

It's fitting that one of her responses tonight was "What are Goddesses?" You know I'm a fan of bright colors but wow, she looks amazing in this off-white!

#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/EtEhNC02xJ Jeopardy Contestant Fashion 10/24/22Sadie GoldbergerIt's fitting that one of her responses tonight was "What are Goddesses?" You know I'm a fan of bright colors but wow, she looks amazing in this off-white!

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the August 7 episode, the category for the final round was “Authors.” The clue/question read:

"When Esquire began as a men’s lifestyle magazine in the 1930s, he was asked for manly content and wrote in 28 of the first 33 issues."

The correct answer was "Who is Ernest Hemingway?"

While Sarah and Jeff correctly answered the final question, Sadie wrote, "Who is Ernest Hemingway?" Take a look at the final results of the August 7 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Sarah: $5,200 + $5,198 = $10,398 (Who is Hemingway?)

Jeff: $10,600 + $2,801 = $13,401 (Who is Hemingway?)

Sadie: $13,400 + $7,801 = $21,201 (Who is Ernest Hemingway?)

Sadie Goldberger emerged as the winner of the latest episode of Jeopardy! Her impressive performance and redemption journey secured her a one-day total of $21,201. With her victory, Sadie not only clinched the title but also secured a place in the upcoming games, including Thursday's and Friday's episodes.

Meanwhile, the syndicated game show, Jeopardy! Season 39, will return with a brand new episode on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The show airs from Monday through Friday.