Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 17, 2023, Monday

A new episode of Jeopardy! Season 39 featured one returning champion and two new players in the July 17 episode. One-day winner, Daniel Moore returned to play his second game against Jerry Powers, a retired elementary teacher originally from Fanwood, New Jersey, and Leann Craumer, a librarian from Catonsville, Maryland.

The Emmy-winning game show consists of three rounds. As per the format, the players are asked various number of questions in the form of clues and they have to answer in the form of questions.

The highest scorer in the final round wins the game and qualifies to return in the next episode.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Daniel Moore

Daniel Moore first appeared in the July 14 episode where he defeated two-day winner Ittai Sopher and banked $25,000. In the latest episode, he returned to defend his winning title.

The categories for the first round were Tom Swift Tales, World Royalty, 6-Letter Words, Fish People, State Flags, and What’s The Name Of That TV Show?

Daniel had a great start and played wonderfully in the first round. He could have scored more points but missed a Daily Double and gave two wrong answers. He, however, gave the highest number of correct responses. New players Leann Craumer and Jerry Powers started off well.

Leann delivered seven correct and two incorrect answers while Jerry gave five correct and three incorrect responses.

The scores of the players in the first round were Daniel at $4,600, Leann at $2,000, and Jerry at $1,600.

In the second round, the categories included The National Recording Registry, Double Talk, Who’s That Poet?, I’ll “B” There, With Bells On, and Oppenheimer.

Daniel again lost a Daily Double in the Double Jeopardy round. Plus, he gave five incorrect answers, which stopped him from crossing the $10,000 mark. Jerry was not that far behind and could easily defeat Daniel in the third round. Leann, on the other hand, landed in third place.

The contestants' scores in the second round were Daniel at $9,800, Jerry at $7,400, and Leann at $4,200.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Daniel and Jerry gave the correct answer to the final question. Jerry wagered a lesser amount than the returning champion which helped the latter to top the scoreboard in the final round. Leann remained in the third position.

Hence, Daniel Moore won Jeopardy! today.

Daniel Moore: Tonight's winner (Image via @OneEclecticMom/Twitter)

Final Jeopardy! results today

In the July 17 episode, the category for the final round was “Government Officials.” The clue/question read:

“In 1867 he wrote to General Rousseau, ‘On arriving at Sitka… you will receive from the Russian commissioner the formal transfer.’”

The correct answer was “William H. Seward.”

Lilly @OneEclecticMom

MATH TIE!!! This is fantastic. I love to see contestants wear an accessory that showcases their personality or interests and I’m a big fan of science/math/space prints! (I still think about the astronomy tie that Ged Trias wore during Amy’s run.)

#Jeopardy Jerry Powers 7/17/23MATH TIE!!! This is fantastic. I love to see contestants wear an accessory that showcases their personality or interests and I’m a big fan of science/math/space prints! (I still think about the astronomy tie that Ged Trias wore during Amy’s run.)

While Jerry and Daniel correctly answered the final question, Leann wrote, “Napoleon.” Take a look at the final results of the July 17 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Daniel Moore: $9,800 + $5,000 = $14,800 (Who is Seward?) (2-day total: $39,800)

Jerry Powers: $7,400 + $2,401 = $9,801 (Who is Seward?)

Leann Craumer: $4,200 – $602 = $3,598 (Who is Napoleon?)

Daniel became the two-day winner with today's win and will return to the next episode. If he continues his winning streak for two more episodes, he can qualify for the Tournament of Champions alongside Ben Chan and Ray Lalonde.

Meanwhile, the syndicated game show, Jeopardy! Season 39, will return with a brand new episode on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The show airs from Monday through Friday.