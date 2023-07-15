Who won Jeopardy! tonight? July 14, 2023, Friday

Jeopardy! Season 39 ended the week with a brand new episode on Friday, July 14, 2023. Returning champion Ittai Sopher played against two new contestants Daniel Moore and Allison Madson. As per the show’s format, three rounds are held and a player has to score the highest in the final round to win the game.

To understand the format better, take a look at the Emmy-winning game show’s official synopsis:

“A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.”

In the latest episode, Ittai Sopher, a digital journalist & news producer from New Orleans, Louisiana, was up against Daniel Moore, a contract compliance analyst from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Allison Madson, a health policy professional from Reston, Virginia.

Today’s Jeopardy! winner is Daniel Moore

Returning champion Ittai Sopher won two games and banked $26,202. In the July 14 episode, he failed to maintain his winning streak and landed in third place in all the rounds, respectively.

The categories for the first round included Families In U.S. History, Modern Fantasy Lit, 3, 3, Good Afternoon!, Bands Across The Decades, and A Touch Of Grey.

Two-day winner Ittai’s luck didn’t work in today’s game. He gave only five correct answers in the first round while Daniel Moore delivered 17 correct responses. Allison Madson also gave five correct answers but her score was higher than Ittai as she attempted questions with higher value in price. All the players gave one incorrect answer, respectively.

The scores of the players in the first round were Daniel at $9,200, Allison at $3,000, and Ittai at $1,200.

In the second round, the categories were Dying In The Capital City, Who’s Who In The Old Testament, Science, Around The House, TV Shows, and In Syndication.

Daniel played tremendously well as he gave the highest number of correct answers in the Double Jeopardy round. He also won two Daily Doubles while Allison tried her level best to score high. She crossed the $10,000 mark, which Ittai failed to do. The returning champion ranked third.

The scores of the players in the second round were Daniel at $29,000, Allison at $12,200, and Ittai at $6,000.

In the Final Jeopardy round, Daniel ranked first even after incorrectly answering the final question. Interestingly, only Allison and Ittai gave the correct answer in the final round but they were far behind in scores from Daniel.

Hence, Daniel Moore won Jeopardy! today.

Final Jeopardy! results today

The category for the final round in the July 14 episode was “Books & Authors,” and the final question/clue read:

“In 1930 this author wrote “Murder at Full Moon”, a horror-mystery novel set in a fictional town in central California.”

The correct answer was “John Steinbeck.”

Ittai and Allison gave the correct response while Daniel wrote, “London.” Take a look at the final results of the July 14 episode, hosted by Ken Jennings:

Daniel Moore: $29,000 – $4,000 = $25,000 (Who is London?) (1-day total: $25,000)

Allison Madson: $12,200 + $183 = $12,383 (Who is Steinbeck?)

Ittai Sopher: $6,000 + $5,000 = $11,000 (Who is Steinbeck?)

Daniel became the one-day winner with today’s win and defeated the two-day champion Ittai Sopher. The Pittsburg native will return to the stage to play his second game next week.

The syndicated game show will air a new episode on Monday, July 17, 2023.