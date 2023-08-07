Rhea Ripley to lose her title courtesy of 40-year-old star? How Finn Balor can turn the tables

SummerSlam 2023 was a wild night for The Judgment Day. After Finn Balor lost his title match last Saturday, Rhea Ripley's title reign could also be in jeopardy.

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio tried to help Finn Balor during his bout against Seth Rollins. However, The Prince lost after Priest unintentionally cost him the match. The faction could possibly disband very soon.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Heavyweight Championship against Raquel Rodriguez as soon as the latter is cleared to compete. When that happens, Balor could play some dirty tactics. He is upset with Damian Priest, and to ensure he doesn't get kicked out of the stable, Balor might make sure that The Archer of Infamy is portrayed as the one who makes mistakes.

To do that, he could set up a scenario where Rhea will lose her title, thanks to an unintentional mistake from Damian Priest. That could then lead to Priest being evicted from The Judgment Day. While possible, it is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed.

Rhea Ripley and her relationship with Dominik Mysterio has left Finn Balor confused

While the WWE Universe is fond of Rhea Ripley's onscreen romance with Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor recently shared his thoughts on the situation during an interview with SEScoops. He is confused by what relationship the two stablemates have but appreciates it as it is working with the fans.

"Yes, myself and Damian discuss this all the time. 'Hey dude, what's going on with them two?' Yeah, is it closer than we know? I'm not sure but they definitely have their own unique situation going on there and I don't wanna interfere in it too much. What they have going on is working clearly. So, long may it continue," Finn said.

Ripley and Mysterio have certainly portrayed an interesting relationship on WWE programming. However, if you're wondering who the two stars are dating in real life, the answer is here.

