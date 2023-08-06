"Closer than we think?" - Finn Balor admits to being puzzled by Rhea Ripley's romance with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently confessed to being puzzled by the nature of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship.

Since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day last September, he has seemingly become the on-screen boyfriend of his teammate Rhea Ripley. The two are very open about their romance to the extent that The Eradicator claimed their favorite thing to do together is "f**k."

During a recent interview with SEScoops, Finn Balor addressed the nature of his teammates' relationship. He confessed that he and Damian Priest are wondering what is between Ripley and Dominik.

"Yes, myself and Damian discuss this all the time. 'Hey dude, what's going on with them two?' Yeah, is it closer than we know? I'm not sure but they definitely have their own unique situation going on there and I don't wanna interfere in it too much. What they have going on is working clearly. So, long may it continue," he said. [From 01:30 - 01:48]

An ex-WWE star reacted to Rhea Ripley's NSFW comment about Dominik Mysterio

Over the past few months, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have done their best to get their relationship storyline over with the WWE Universe.

However, many believed The Eradicator took things to another level with her NSFW response to a question about her favorite thing to do with Dirty Dom.

ECW legend and former WWE Superstar Francine recently reacted to Ripley's response on her Eyes Up Here podcast.

"Oh, that's, okay, obviously in character. Obviously. Come on, she's in character. That was probably, not probably, that was a WWE interview. Had to be okayed by the office. You're in character a 100%, right? Great answer. Great answer. You want us to believe there's something going on? Well, there you go. And I'm sure that Buddy [Matthews] saw that and he laughed his a** off," she said.

