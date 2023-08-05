Ex-WWE star reacts to Rhea Ripley's NSFW answer to question about Dominik Mysterio 

Former WWE star & ECW legend Francine recently commented on Rhea Ripley's NSFW answer to a question about her favorite thing to do with her Dom-Dom.

The Eradicator has been in an on-screen relationship with her fellow Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio, for several months. The two seem very close on camera. They also frequently post photos and videos together on social media.

In a recent interview, Ripley was asked about her favorite thing to do with her on-screen boyfriend. She gave a one-word answer, "f**k" During a recent episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine praised Ripley's response.

"Oh, that's, okay, obviously in character. Obviously. Come on, she's in character. That was probably, not probably, that was a WWE interview. Had to be okayed by the office. You're in character a 100%, right? Great answer. Great answer. You want us to believe there's something going on? Well, there you go. And I'm sure that Buddy saw that and he laughed his a** off," she said. [From 09:14 to 09:44]

Ex-WWE star wants to fight Dominik Mysterio over Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's romantic storyline has been one of the most popular angles in WWE over the past few months. Hence, a former superstar is seemingly interested in getting involved in it.

During a recent interview with the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast, James Ellsworth expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based company to fight Dominik over Ripley.

"I mean, obviously, like, I'd love to fight with Dominik over Rhea Ripley. Like, that would be a cool little thing," he said.

