Rhea Ripley confesses to being "mesmerized" by current WWE star; he responds to her flirtation

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently posted a flirtatious tweet about Dominik Mysterio.

After turning on his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle last year, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day. He has since become Rhea Ripley's on-screen boyfriend. The couple continuously flirts on TV during Monday Night RAW. They also usually exchange flirtatious comments on social media.

The Eradicator recently posted two pictures of herself with Dominik on Twitter, confessing in the caption to being "mesmerized" by the 26-year-old superstar.

"Mesmerized by the twinkle in his eyes, 🤎✨" Ripley wrote.

The new WWE NXT North American Champion responded

Dominik Mysterio recently captured the North American Championship after defeating Wes Lee with the help of Rhea Ripley last Tuesday on NXT. The couple appeared last night on SmackDown, where Dominik defended his title against Butch.

The new NXT North American Champion recently took to Twitter to respond to Ripley's flirtatious tweet. The 26-year-old sent the WWE Women's World Champion a message in Spanish, calling her "my love" and telling her she was the best.

While Dominik usually maintains character on social media, he posted a photo of his real-life fiancée, Marie Juliette, on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently criticized Dominik's decision on Keepin' It 100.

"He posted a picture with his girlfriend on his Instagram page. On the same page that has all the stuff with him and Rhea and stuff. All right, I would not have done that. So, he's like staying true to the character 100% on Instagram except today he's showing his real girlfriend. Just my advice, I would not have done that. I don't think it's necessary unless his girlfriend maybe is getting a little upset looking at her boyfriend's Instagram page and seeing Rhea Ripley and everything and she like wanted him to post something about her every once in a while. So, which could absolutely be true," he said.

