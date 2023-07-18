Rhea Ripley's potential WWE rival sends flirtatious comment to The Eradicator's "girlfriend"

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez sent a flirtatious tweet to current RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Over the past few weeks, Ripley has been involved in a "love triangle" with Irvin and SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley. The Eradicator jokingly told Kelley that Irvin was her "new girlfriend." She was also spotted flirting with the RAW ring announcer at WWE shows. Meanwhile, Kelley has been posting about trying to get back with Ripley on social media.

When Irvin posted a photo of her Monday Night RAW episode outfit on Instagram a few hours ago, Ripley's rumored opponent at SummerSlam, Raquel Rodriguez, flirtatiously commented on the post.

"You lookin hotter than a fresh tamale on Christmas morning 😍," the former Women's Tag Team Champion wrote.

Should Rhea Ripley defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE SummerSlam?

Over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez have had a few confrontations on Monday Night RAW. Last night, The Eradicator brawled with the former Women's Tag Team Champion and her partner, Liv Morgan, backstage, injuring Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the Stamford-based company is planning a match between Ripley and Rodriguez at SummerSlam. On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed the potential clash.

"We need to see her strength and we've not. She shoots the back pose. No bro, we need to see how strong this woman is. We've not seen any of that. I guess they feel they have no other opponents for Rhea Ripley right now. I guess that's what they feel, you know," he said. [26:05 - 26: 27]

