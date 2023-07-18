Rhea Ripley sends 9-word message after an eventful WWE RAW

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message after last night's Monday Night RAW.

The latest episode of the Red Brand witnessed several events involving The Judgment Day. The Eradicator brawled with the then-Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, injuring the latter. Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Before the match started, Finn Balor was attacked by Seth Rollins. Morgan also attacked Ripley during the bout to prevent her from interfering, allowing Zayn and Owens to defeat The Judgment Day and retain their titles.

The Women's World Champion recently took to social media to send a message after the eventful RAW episode. She posted a photo of The Judgment Day, claiming that "this is our world."

"This is our world… You’re just living in it! ⚖️" Ripley wrote.

Rhea Ripley reacted to a flirtatious video with a current superstar amid a heated love triangle. Check out the details here.

Will Rhea Ripley and Dominik split on WWE RAW?

Since joining The Judgment Day last year, Dominik Mysterio has become the on-screen boyfriend of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The two Judgment Day members' relationship has become super popular among the WWE Universe.

Despite Ripley and Dominik's relationship being entertaining, Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed their potential breakup on Busted Open.

"It's gonna be amazing to see what's gonna happen when they all turn on Dom one day. Or especially when she turns on Dom one day and she starts ragging on Dom for being a little boy, never the man that he thought he was, yada yada. It's gonna make for some entertaining TV," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

A "fired" superstar wants to fight Dominik Mysterio over Rhea Ripley. Check out the details here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here