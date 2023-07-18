WWE Hall of Famer comments on the possible split of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

One of the hottest acts in WWE as of late is the pairing of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. However, stars like Bully Ray are looking forward to their on-screen split.

Following his turn to the dark side at Clash at the Castle in September 2022, Ripley has been the devil on Dominik's shoulder, instructing him to do her bidding.

While their pairing is very entertaining, Bully Ray recently said on Busted Open that he is very much looking forward to how WWE creative handles the eventual breakup.

"It's gonna be amazing to see what's gonna happen when they all turn on Dom one day," he stated. "Or especially when she turns on Dom one day and she starts ragging on Dom for being a little boy, never the man that he thought he was, yada yada. It's gonna make for some entertaining TV." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Rhea Ripley will no doubt be in Dominik Mysterio's corner tonight as he is set to challenge the reigning and defending NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee.

Who will Rhea Ripley face at SummerSlam?

As the current Women's World Champion, The Eradicator's matches are always seen as big marquee events. Her next title defense is expected to take place at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Ripley will put her title on the line against Raquel Rodriguez.

"They’re not there yet [with the story], but that match was penciled in last week." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Rodriguez is definitely on the hunt for another championship, as she and Liv Morgan lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles last night on RAW.

