Rhea Ripley reacts to flirtatious video with current WWE star amid heated love triangle

Rhea Ripley recently reacted to a video of herself blowing kisses to WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin during a live event.

Ripley, Irvin, and Cathy Kelley have been involved in a love triangle. The Eradicator was seen flirting with Irvin at ringside before telling Kelley on social media that the RAW ring announcer is her "girlfriend now." During a recent show, Ripley blew kisses to Irvin, then gave her the "s*ck it" gesture.

As the video went viral, Kelley took to Twitter to comment on it, expressing her shock to see Ripley's flirtatious actions continue "after we discussed things?" Meanwhile, Irvin explained in another tweet why Ripley gave her the D-Generation X gesture.

The current Women's World Champion later reacted to Irvin's tweet. She sent the RAW ring announcer a kiss emoji.

Rhea Ripley recently defended her title on WWE RAW

This past April, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The 26-year-old has since defended her title against several superstars on televised shows and live events, including Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, Tegan Nox, and Natalya.

The Eradicator has had a series of matches with The Queen of Harts. Their first bout came at Night of Champions when Ripley squashed Natalya. They then squared off at multiple live events for the SmackDown Women's Title and the Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day member continued to defeat the Canadian veteran.

On the July 4th episode of the red brand, Natalya again challenged Ripley for the Women's World Title. Despite her impressive performance, The Queen of Harts again failed to defeat The Eradicator and capture the title.

