Rhea Ripley has an 8-word reaction to major botch on WWE SmackDown

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to comment on the production team's botch on last night's SmackDown.

The Eradicator is currently a member of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Although she was not on SmackDown last night, her entrance video was mistakenly played for a second with Bianca Belair's entrance music as The EST of WWE was heading to the ring. Fans later pointed out the production team's botch on Twitter.

The Women's World Champion reacted to the production team's botch. She stated that even they are thinking about "Mami."

"Even the production team are thinking about Mami," she wrote.

A former WWE Superstar wants to return and fight Dominik Mysterio for Rhea Ripley's affection

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been an on-screen couple on Monday Night RAW since Dirty Dom joined The Judgment Day last year. Meanwhile, former SmackDown Superstar James Ellsworth recently expressed his desire to return to the Stamford-based company to work a storyline with Ripley and Mysterio.

In an interview with The Hannibal TV, the former on-screen boyfriend of Carmella disclosed that it would be entertaining if he returned to the Stamford-based company and tried to steal Ripley from Mysterio.

"In WWE, I would love to do something with Rhea and Dom just because I think the fans would be entertained by it, if the Ellsworth character came in and he's trying to get with Mami [Rhea Ripley] and Dominik's getting p****d off. I think about the fans. I think fans would be entertained by that," he said.

